Rikolto VECO Indonesia : Barokah cooperative exports 15.6 tons of Arabica coffee beans to Belgium

10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Koerintji Barokah Bersama Cooperative, Rikolto's coffee partner in Jambi, is set to export 15.6 tons of Arabica coffee beans to Belgium.

The First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium in Indonesia Guillaume Goessens, Director of Rikolto International Chris Claes, Head of Subdivision Cooperation with NGOs & Foreign Private Sector from Indonesia Ministry of Home Affairs Rico Eric Estrada Nainggolan, Kerinci Regent Adirozal, and Head of Barokah Cooperative Triyono symbolically launched the export on Sunday (13/10), in Kerinci, Jambi. The event also marked the celebration of 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the Kingdom of Belgium.

Disclaimer

Rikolto - VECO Indonesia published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
