Rikolto VECO Indonesia : Vacancy for Coffee Sector Manager based in Denpasar, Bali

Job Overview

The Coffee Sector Manager represents Rikolto Indonesia in the coffee sector, pro-actively representing Rikolto Indonesia ata local, national and international level. He/she is the internal sectoral point of contact and plays an active role in the RikoltoInternational sectoral cluster in favour of the international agenda. He/she is commodity-expert in the whole value-chain, from the seed to the consumption level, with particular attention to sustainable practices.In line with the respective donors/partners and in coordination with the Programme Director, he/she makes decisions relating to the Coffee programme and its activities and takes the responsibility to implement these in collaboration with the field staff and relevant partners.

Main responsibilities and tasks:

Coffee Sector Manager is responsible in designing, planning and implementing the sustainable agriculture and innovative agribusiness models;including the design of the respective cluster programme.

Contributefor the development of annual budget plan for coffee programme activities and operations;this include to support and coordinate the overall programmeplanning and budgeting of the partners, and ensuring the compliance to the programmedirection, administration and financial regulations.

Responsible for the day to day administration and financial administration of the programme, including those performed by his/her team; and ensure itis in line with thepolicy and procedures of Rikolto and respective donors.

Managing and empowering his/her team related to the coffee sector and build the capacity of his/her team based on the capacity assessment.

Coffee Sector Manager is responsible for programmeupdates and coffee sector analysis throughregular reporting based on the monitoring and evaluation of the programmeimplementation in the coffee sector in coordination with PLA Coordinator.

Coffee Sector Manager is responsible for initiating, developing and maintaining network in the coffee sector at the local, national and international level; as well as building partnership for concrete collaboration to scale up the programme results.

Facilitating business links between farmer organizations and the private actors, financial institutions, decision makers and commodity networks.

Develop and maintain networking with various coffee platforms, stakeholders and private sector in order to seek possible collaboration with Rikolto and its partners.

Contributefor the fundraising initiative of Rikolto Indonesia

Key Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Agriculture, Agronomy, Economics, Environmental Sciences and Business or equivalent, having good (technical)expertise in coffeeand payment for ecosystem services.

At least 5 yearsof experiencein programme and project management, rural development, sector development, agricultural development or equivalent.

Concepts of sustainable agriculture, value chain development and inclusive business in the respective sector.

Farmer organization development strategies and tools.

Agriculture commodity development and marketing.

Budgeting and Financial Reporting.

Knowledge of the actors in the sector at local, national, regional and international level and Ability to develop networking with various actors / stakeholders related to coffee commodity and platform

Specific Skills:

Understanding of the team management, experience in managing a small to medium size office and team.

Good communication, networking and coordination;

Being able to engage with government, private sector and other stakeholders in a value chain setting.

Excellent report, concept note and proposal writing (in Bahasa Indonesia and English);

Facilitation skills to assist partners andorganize stakeholder platforms, meetings, workshops, etc;

Programme conceptualizing and analytical thinking;

Affinity with sustainable, human and environmentally friendly practices.

General skills;

Good knowledge of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Office365;

Good skillin Bahasa Indonesia (speaking and writing);

Good skill in English (in reading, speaking, understanding and writing).

Attitude: Ready and used to work hard-disciplined, reliable and responsible-result oriented-analytical -initiative -innovative -team oriented -learning oriented-positiveattitude (compliance) towards rules and regulation * To maintain a good gender balance in our team,we especially encourage female candidates to apply.*

Please submitby e-mailyour letter of interest, very recent CV with minimumsalary expectation,by the latest on October 3rd 2018 to recruitment.id@rikolto.org

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted