Rikolto VECO/VredesEilanden : 260 bags of sustainable green Arabica coffee beans from Indonesia on its way to Belgium.

70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Belgium? Let's celebrate and materialize this by... exporting coffee! Koerintji Barokah Bersama Cooperative, Rikolto's coffee partner in Jambi, on the island Sumatra, is set to export 15.6 tons of Arabica coffee beans to Belgium.

Guillaume Goessens (First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium in Indonesia), Chris Claes (Director of Rikolto International) and Rico Eric Estrada Nainggolan (Head of Subdivision Cooperation with NGOs & Foreign Private Sector from Indonesia Ministry of Home Affairs), Adirozal (Kerinci Regent), and Triyono (Head of Barokah Cooperative) symbolically launched the export on Sunday (13/10), in Kerinci.

260 bags of green beans are on its way to a coffee merchant in Antwerp, Belgium.