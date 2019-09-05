Rikolto VECO/VredesEilanden : City residents spearheading the efforts to tackle food waste problem

Solo is also a tourism city with sprawling new hotels, restaurants and catering services generating food waste. Every day, the city produces 300 tons of waste; of 62% is organic waste, including food waste.

With the aforementioned challenges, some steps are taken to involve all food actors. The first step is encouraging food producers and suppliers to donate excess food. Drastiana Nisa, Project Officer of Gita Pertiwi says that her organisation has developed a network of rice producers and chicken breeders, and individuals willing to do so. 'Food producers can prevent food waste by donating unwanted food products. For example, we received chickens whose weight didn't meet sales requirements, so the breeders donated them. We also got broken rice that actually still has nutritional value. We can still process the food to make edible and nutritious meals,' she says.

The next step is ensuring that food is safe and healthy to consume. In doing so, Gita Pertiwi involves consumers group such as Konpasera and neighbourhood women's groups as food processors. These women have received trainings in general nutrition, food safety, selection and cooking skills. Another group being mobilised is young people as food distributors.

One of the most active food-sharing proponents is Ajhi Wicaksono (28), a member of Kalacanda, a neighbourhood youth organisation. With his peers, he collects money and food donation from local residents, use the money to buy food ingredients that the women's group will cook. 'Every Friday night at 10 PM, we distribute the meals to homeless people and rickshaw-drivers on the street. We name the activity 'Blessed Friday', because we want to share the blessings to less-fortunate people,' he says. Ajhi is also involved in a Warung Murah (cheap food stall) community, which sells a meal package for Rp 2,000 (0.2 Euro), almost 86% cheaper than meals at other stalls.

Nisa then contacted Ajhi and asked him to join the food-sharing network Gita Pertiwi wants to build. 'There is a large group of young people in Solo and they can play a significant role in food waste reduction movement. Young people also use media and communication creatively and we want to work with them to influence and attract more people in the campaign,' Nisa adds.

Since Ajhi and his fellow millennials join the food-sharing network, they have carried out 18 food-sharing episodes.