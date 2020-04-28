Riksbank Stays on Hold But Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's central bank on Tuesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero but left the door open for a cut back into negative territory amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

"It was not deemed justified at this point in time to try to increase demand by lowering the repo rate when the downturn in the economy is due to imposed restrictions and people's concerns about the spread of infection," the Riksbank said.

"However, this does not rule out the possibility of the interest rate being cut at a later date if this is deemed an effective measure to stimulate demand and support the development of inflation in the recovery phase."

Owing to the major uncertainty regarding the depth and length of economic decline, the Riksbank provided only one-year forecasts and based them on two possible scenarios.

In the first scenario, the measures introduced in Sweden and abroad to mitigate the spread of the infection are assumed to be in place until the beginning of the summer and the general global recovery will start in the third quarter. The closing down of the Swedish economy during the second quarter causes GDP to fall by about 7% and unemployment to rise to about 10% in 2020.

In the second scenario, more serious imbalances arise in the real or financial economy, with a considerably slower recovery. The measures to limit the spread of infection need to be in place to a significant extent during the summer.

In this scenario, the Riksbank sees GDP falling by about 10% and unemployment rises to just over 11% this year.

Either way, it said that low interest rates and a large amount of liquidity will be needed for the foreseeable future.

"In both scenarios, production falls sharply to begin with, and more than during the financial crisis," the central bank said.

In response to the coronavirus, the Riksbank has already made 500 billion Swedish kronor ($49.9 billion) of cheap credit available, reduced the overnight lending rate to banks and extended its bond purchases this year by up to SEK300 billion, purchasing government bonds, covered bonds, commercial paper and municipal bonds.

