Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Riksbank Stays on Hold But Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:27am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's central bank on Tuesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero but left the door open for a cut back into negative territory amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

"It was not deemed justified at this point in time to try to increase demand by lowering the repo rate when the downturn in the economy is due to imposed restrictions and people's concerns about the spread of infection," the Riksbank said.

"However, this does not rule out the possibility of the interest rate being cut at a later date if this is deemed an effective measure to stimulate demand and support the development of inflation in the recovery phase."

Owing to the major uncertainty regarding the depth and length of economic decline, the Riksbank provided only one-year forecasts and based them on two possible scenarios.

In the first scenario, the measures introduced in Sweden and abroad to mitigate the spread of the infection are assumed to be in place until the beginning of the summer and the general global recovery will start in the third quarter. The closing down of the Swedish economy during the second quarter causes GDP to fall by about 7% and unemployment to rise to about 10% in 2020.

In the second scenario, more serious imbalances arise in the real or financial economy, with a considerably slower recovery. The measures to limit the spread of infection need to be in place to a significant extent during the summer.

In this scenario, the Riksbank sees GDP falling by about 10% and unemployment rises to just over 11% this year.

Either way, it said that low interest rates and a large amount of liquidity will be needed for the foreseeable future.

"In both scenarios, production falls sharply to begin with, and more than during the financial crisis," the central bank said.

In response to the coronavirus, the Riksbank has already made 500 billion Swedish kronor ($49.9 billion) of cheap credit available, reduced the overnight lending rate to banks and extended its bond purchases this year by up to SEK300 billion, purchasing government bonds, covered bonds, commercial paper and municipal bonds.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:34aSwedish crown jumps after central bank keeps rates unchanged
RE
04:27aRiksbank Stays on Hold But Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates
DJ
01:07aDeflation fears to force Japan to trim inflation-linked bond issuance
RE
04/27Philippines raises $2.35 billion in dollar bonds at record low rates
RE
04/27China issues additional special bond quotas to three provinces - sources
RE
04/27World Bank pandemic bonds will funnel $196 million to 64 poor countries
RE
04/27Italian Bonds Rally After Country Avoids Rating Downgrade
DJ
04/27Taper Tantrum II? Fed's slowing Treasury purchases may boost bond yields
RE
04/26BOJ ramps up risky asset buying, pledges unlimited bond buying
RE
04/24Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500 million euros in bond sale
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: KPMG delivers report on special investigation
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : NO RESCUE DEAL YET FOR GERMAN AIRLINE LUFTHANSA: sources
3BP PLC : BP : First quarter 2020 results
4EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
5GOLD : Can gold love a coronavirus crisis?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group