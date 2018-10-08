Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. ("Riley Permian") announced today that it has launched an initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition, Riley Permian intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of its common stock. Riley Permian is expected to trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "REPX".

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Seaport Global Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Capital One Securities is also acting as passive book-running manager for the offering. Imperial Capital and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Attn: Prospectus Department

Address: 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326

Telephone: 404-926-5744

Email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com

Seaport Global Securities

Attn: Victoria Kump

Address: 360 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, NY 10017

Telephone: 646-264-5601

Email: VKump@seaportglobal.com

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on rapidly growing its reserves, production and cash flow through the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Riley Permian's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Riley Permian's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Riley Permian does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Riley Permian to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with our initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in our prospectus could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

