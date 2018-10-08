Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. ("Riley Permian") announced today that
it has launched an initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of its
common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $14.00 and
$16.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed
previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In
addition, Riley Permian intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of its common
stock. Riley Permian is expected to trade on the NYSE American under the
ticker symbol "REPX".
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Seaport Global Securities are acting as
joint book-running managers for the offering. Capital One Securities is
also acting as passive book-running manager for the offering. Imperial
Capital and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the
offering.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Attn: Prospectus Department
Address:
3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326
Telephone:
404-926-5744
Email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com
Seaport Global Securities
Attn: Victoria Kump
Address: 360
Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, NY 10017
Telephone:
646-264-5601
Email: VKump@seaportglobal.com
About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas
company focused on rapidly growing its reserves, production and cash
flow through the acquisition, exploration, development, and production
of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian
Basin. The Company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities
may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Riley Permian's expectations or beliefs concerning
future events, and it is possible that the results described in this
press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Riley Permian's control that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking
statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which
it is made, and, except as required by law, Riley Permian does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible
for Riley Permian to predict all such factors. When considering these
forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and
other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in
connection with our initial public offering. The risk factors and other
factors noted in our prospectus could cause our actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005783/en/