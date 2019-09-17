Rimilia : Expands Partnership with ACCEE to Support Credit Management Best Practices in Central and Eastern Europe

FinTech Firm Forms Strategic Alliance with Association that Drives Credit Management Best Practices

Rimilia, a global financial technology company, has expanded its partnership with the Association of Credit for Central and Eastern Europe (ACCEE) to drive credit management best practices.

Rimilia provides financial relationship management (FRM) solutions for customers like Avis and Dentsu Aegis, who utilise the power of Rimilia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine to automate and improve their accounts receivable and credit management processes.

The ACCEE has more than 30 years of operational experience, including 14 years working with blue-chip organisations in the Central and Eastern European region, providing finance professionals with specialised training.

Together, Rimilia and the ACCEE will drive several joint initiatives, including improving and building sustainable financial processes through the use of AI. The Rimilia and ACCEE alliance will also support the ACCEE Academy and e-learning programme, which helps enterprise organisations with growth and scalability.

This partnership will be celebrated at this year’s ACCEE Credit Matters VIII with Rimilia as an official sponsor on 18-20 September in Brno, Czech Republic.

Brian Morgan, business growth and partner director at Rimilia, said, “Our partnership with the ACCEE is key to our growth strategy in Central and Eastern Europe. The combined finance experience from this alliance will accelerate digital transformation and support the scalability of fast-growing business organisations in the region, whilst at the same time improving results.”

Mark Harrison, founder and CEO of ACCEE, stated, “Rimilia is an award-winning finance technology partner and we’re delighted to have them complement our offer. We will work together with our clients to challenge the status quo so Credit Management, including all aspects of Order to Cash, is recognised as a vital contributor to the sustainable profitability of every business.”

About Rimilia

Rimilia creates software finance people love by enabling tight integration between the front and back office. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with increased revenue per customer, clearer information and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, Denver, Colorado in the US, and Toronto in Canada.

