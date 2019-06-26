Rimilia : Sparks Innovation in Artificial Intelligence for the Financial Industry Using Microsoft Azure

Rimilia Enhances its Breakthrough Finance Software with Microsoft’s Proven Cloud Platform

Rimilia, a global technology company, continues to grow a key relationship with Microsoft to better serve its customers. The two leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology have a solid history. Rimilia was selected to be part of the prestigious Microsoft ScaleUp programme in 2018, which connects companies with customers and channel partners, backed by $500 million for growth and innovation. The two companies also recently co-hosted an executive event focused on AI in the financial industry. Additionally, Rimilia customers reap the benefits of its use of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure platforms.

”Our cloud-based software uses industry-leading technology, like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to help finance leaders predict, control and grow their businesses,” said Kevin Kimber, chief executive officer of Rimilia. “Being a part of the Microsoft Partner Network and Microsoft for Startups Program continues to bolster our position as a market leader and adds tremendous value to our customers.”

Rimilia’s recent implementation of Microsoft’s Azure platform brings improved performance, seamless upgrades, and new features, allowing for maximum flexibility that scales with business needs.

Rimilia also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations. Within the platform, customers are able to effectively and efficiently increase profitability, optimize workforce productivity, reduce operational expenses, adapt quickly to requirement changes, and streamline asset management.

Microsoft and Rimilia co-hosted an event in London to discuss how Artificial Intelligence is transforming finance departments. Global companies can use AI solutions to free up unallocated cash, collect more with less, improve customer service, and forecast cash flow.

“Rimilia is a great partner that provides Microsoft customers with incredible insights and improved processes using AI-powered technology,” added Rachel Peck, director, Startup Business Development EMEA at Microsoft. “Rimilia understands the ins and outs of finance and truly makes a difference for our customers’ business.”

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate the archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, and Denver, Colorado in the U.S.

