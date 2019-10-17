Log in
Rimilia : and the City & Guilds Group Partner to Drive Accounts Receivable Efficiencies

10/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Skills Development Body Chooses Artificial Intelligence Technology to Transform Their Business

Rimilia, a financial technology company, today announced that the City & Guilds Group, a leading skills development organisation, chose Rimilia’s cloud-based technology to improve their finance processes and enable faster company growth.

The City & Guilds Group is a global business, headquartered in the United Kingdom. They were searching for a finance technology that would reduce the amount of time it was taking to allocate cash and collect open balances, plus increase customer satisfaction. They selected Rimilia CashTM and Rimilia CollectTM to help them achieve their goals.

Simon Crowe, financial accounting supervisor at the City & Guilds Group, stated, “We’re excited to implement Rimilia’s technology which will eliminate some of the onerous tasks that have been burdening our teams, and provide us with better reporting capabilities. Rimilia’s partnership with Microsoft helped influence our decision, since together they provide a powerful platform that is not only at the forefront of innovation, but most importantly extremely secure. The ultimate goal is to leverage Rimilia’s finance solutions to better serve our customers.“

Rimilia’s chief commercial officer, Steve Richardson, said, “We are delighted to have been chosen as the City & Guilds Group’s accounts receivable partner. We believe our global AI-based solution, coupled with our Microsoft Azure partnership, leads to improved cash flow and makes us the vendor of choice in this sector. We are looking forward to partnering with the City & Guilds Group and providing a scalable solution that supports their growth and works seamlessly for customers.”

About Rimilia

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate the archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, Toronto in Canada and Denver, Colorado in the U.S.

Learn more at www.rimilia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
