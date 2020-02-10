Log in
Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. : Acquires Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Consulting Firm Amset Technical Consulting, Inc.

02/10/2020 | 09:23am EST

Acquisition strengthens Rimkus’ capabilities to help companies with origin and cause investigations and product failure analysis

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (Rimkus), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and consulting services, today announced the strategic acquisition of Illinois-based Amset Technical Consulting, Inc. (Amset), a leading mechanical and electrical engineering consulting firm located in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The move follows Rimkus’ acquisition of Brashear Construction Consulting, Inc. earlier this month, further broadening the scope of Rimkus’ technical expertise and delivering more comprehensive solutions to its global customer base.

“Amset shares our commitment to customer service – always putting the client first, providing reliable answers based on scientific precision and delivering cost savings that our customers count on,” said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. “We are incredibly excited about the momentum in our business. As clients’ needs evolve, Rimkus is committed to enhancing our team of technical experts to bring an unmatched level of service and insight to the most complex cases.”

“Rimkus’ global infrastructure will enhance our ability to deliver in the areas where our clients consistently turn to us, including fire and explosion investigations, mechanical or electrical failures and other technical losses,” said Frank Seter, President and Owner of Amset Technical Consulting, Inc.

Rimkus operates more than 60 offices across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with a consulting network of more than 500 experts. Century Equity Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Rimkus on this acquisition.

About Amset Technical Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Amset Technical Consulting, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical engineering consulting and investigative services to law firms, corporations and insurance companies. The in-house team of highly specialized engineering consultants and technical staff utilizes a meticulous quality control process to provide consistently thorough investigative reporting and cost savings to its clients. www.amsetusa.com

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic consulting services to insurance companies, law firms, corporations and government agencies. For more than 35 years, the company’s team of engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists has been recognized for its commitment to service excellence by local, national and international business communities. www.rimkus.com


© Business Wire 2020
