Rinchem to Open Newest Warehouse Facility in Taiwan

09/27/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

Rinchem, an international leader in customized solutions for the warehousing and transportation of hazardous materials, announces the opening of its newest warehouse facility in Tainan, Taiwan. This facility will join another Rinchem facility in Tainan, which has been in operation since Rinchem completed the acquisition of Chimei Logistics in October of 2014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005499/en/

Tainan Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Tainan Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Rinchem’s facilities are utilized by some of the most demanding industry leaders who require highly efficient and regulatory compliant operations backed by effective and dedicated people. Their specialized service capabilities and inventory management systems are the components which make up their suite of comprehensive warehousing solutions.

Rinchem’s new world class Tainan site will include:

  • Oxidizers. 482 Pallets controlled at 15 degrees Celsius
  • Flammable Freezer. 170 Pallets controlled at -15 degrees Celsius
  • Flammable Cold. 144 Pallets controlled at 5 degrees Celsius
  • Dangerous when wet. 108 Pallets controlled at 15 degrees Celsius
  • Flammables. Total of 2308 pallets at 22 +/- 2 degrees Celsius

About Rinchem

Rinchem Company, Inc. is a chemical management solutions provider with proven expertise in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. They provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for their customers. Their services include warehousing, transportation, training and consulting. Operating a broad network of temperature-controlled, hazardous materials. Their compliant warehouses at locations across North America and in parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia, field a team of more than 100 hazmat-trained drivers with temperature-controlled, hazmat-customized trucks and trailers.


© Business Wire 2019
