Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RingLeader : to Extend Free Subscription of Its North American Calling Services to Consumers and Small Businesses Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Leading internet phone service provider offers an extended free trial subscription of CrowdVoice, its secure messaging and calling app, to new customers in Mexico, Canada and the United States

RingLeader, the leading provider of internet phone services for businesses of all sizes, announced today that in response to the novel coronavirus, it is pledging 25,000 months of free service on its CrowdVoice Americas platform, a secure mobile social communications application. By extending its free trial subscription of CrowdVoice to up to 90 days per customer, RingLeader aims to help travelers, immigrants and expats who need a reliable, secure and affordable means to keep in regular touch with friends, family and colleagues wherever they may be in North America.

The novel coronavirus and subsequent social distancing measures and global travel restrictions are resulting in a massive spike in internet and phone usage. To help families, small businesses and organizations during this challenging time, RingLeader is providing 25,000 months of free CrowdVoice service. As part of the special COVID-19 promotional offering, RingLeader will provide each user free messaging and VoIP services including unlimited inbound international calling and 500 minutes of free outbound calling per month where service is available. New customers will also receive a U.S. phone number and an international phone number in Canada or Mexico, ensuring high quality calls between the CrowdVoice app and landlines.

“COVID-19 is severely impacting families around the world as well as small businesses with an international presence,” says Neil Darling, CEO, RingLeader. “By donating 25,000 months of service, we’re able to help families across borders stay connected both where they are – and where they want to be. Additionally, we are confident that the CrowdVoice app improves on the shortcomings of other leading mobile communication apps like WhatsApp, most notably by providing a selection of inbound North American telephone numbers for each user. CrowdVoice isn’t WhatsApp; we believe it’s ‘WhatsBetter’.”

The CrowdVoice mobile app brings unified communications, social messaging and end-to-end encryption all under one umbrella. With key features such as text, chat, SMS & picture and video file sharing, staying in touch with friends and family has never been easier. Additional features such as custom caller ID, fax-to-email, voicemail-to-email and group chat enable small business owners to run their businesses more effectively while reducing costs.

To learn more about RingLeader’s COVID-19 promotional offering, or to download the CrowdVoice app, visit https://ringleader.co/crowdvoice/.

About RingLeader
RingLeader is a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. RingLeader specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which enables businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into a single line of communication without replacing their existing network. To learn more about RingLeader, visit https://ringleader.co and follow on Twitter @BeTheRingLeader and Facebook @BeTheRingLeader.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aStatistics on Family
PU
06:24aRs. 30,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 14 May 2020
PU
06:24aDAIMLER : Klaus Maier, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans, will leave the company at his own request on June 30, 2020
PU
06:24aTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Press Release 1Q20
PU
06:24aBUNGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:21aROSNEFT OIL : Russian oil output falls near to OPEC+ target - sources
RE
06:21aOPTIVA : OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform Go Live with Optiva BSS Platform on the Public Cloud Accelerated to Support Oxigeno2030 COVID-19 Relief Initiative
AQ
06:21aCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:20aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : reports first quarter net income beat on COVID-19 demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and ABI Research identify key trends in manufacturing investment to enable Industry 4.0

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group