Rinnai : Notification of Personnel and Organizational Changes

Rinnai Corporation will be implementing the following personnel and organizational changes.

1. Organizational Changes (effective October 1)

In the Research & Development Headquarters, we will newly establish the Yamato Development Office.

2. Personnel Changes (effective October 1)

Name New Title Current Title Shigeki Moriguchi General Manager of Yamato Development Office, Research & Development Headquarters General Manager of Technology Development Division, Research & Development Headquarters, GASTAR Co., Ltd.

