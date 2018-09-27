Rinnai : Notification of Personnel and Organizational Changes

Rinnai Corporation will be implementing the following personnel and organizational changes.
1. Organizational Changes (effective October 1)
In the Research & Development Headquarters, we will newly establish the Yamato Development Office.
2. Personnel Changes (effective October 1)
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
Shigeki Moriguchi
|
General Manager of Yamato Development Office, Research & Development Headquarters
|
General Manager of Technology Development Division, Research & Development Headquarters, GASTAR Co., Ltd.
Inquiries
Rinnai Corporation
Corporate Communication Division, Administration Headquarters
Tel: +81 (52) 361-8211
Note: The information contained herein is valid as of the date of release. Please be aware that certain details may change or be made irrelevant by circumstances that emerge at a later date.
