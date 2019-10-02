Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rinnai : Two Awards at GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2019 Received Domino-type induction hob selected among 100 best designs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Rinnai Corporation (headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi; president: Hiroyasu Naito) received prizes in the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2019 for its Domino-type IH cooking heater and Domino-type Drop-in Hob Series. (The awards were presented by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.)

In addition, our domino-type IH cooking heater was included in the GOOD DESIGN BEST 100 products, which are selected among Good Design Award winners after receiving particularly high evaluation from the judges.

Domino-type IH Cooking Heater

* This year's award-winner is the front-most module.

* The gas modules at the center and further back were included in the 2017 GOOD DESIGN BEST 100.

Judge's comment

The Domino-type IH cooking heater has a simple design expression that is not bound by convention. Features include a blackout function that makes the surface appear as a single plate when the unit is turned off, as well as horizontal lines that are parallel to the trivets of gas cookers in the same series. Although designed to be a single component of a domino-type system, the hob functions capably as a standalone unit because it can handle frequent use and compete with products by overseas makers.

Domino-type Drop-in Hob Series

  • Judge's comment

    This drop-in hob for the Hong Kong and Southeast Asian market combines a compact design and strong firepower, as well as safety and quality unique to Japan--factors that were highly rated. It also features simple operability with a high-quality feel, and the peripheries of the burners have been blackened to enhance flame detectability. In addition, the nail-shaped tips of the trivets are designed to minimize calorie loss while maintaining strength. It has a high-quality appearance and a simple manufacturing design.

(Reference) Overview of GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2019 Winners

Domino-type IH Cooking Heater

This is a modular type IH cooking heater for high-end kitchens. Its size and operability are consistent with other modules in the G:101 series of built-in hobs, allowing users to freely combine heat sources according to their cooking styles. Another feature is the positioning marks for pots and pans, expressed as lines instead of circles. It has a stylish design that stands out in kitchens filled with overseas products.

  • Domino-type Drop-in Hob Series

    This series of modular gas drop-in hobs is designed for middle and high-end residences in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Three possible variations can be combined according to the user's cooking style. The solid all-black design makes it easy to match any kitchen, and the metal knobs are knurled on the sides for ease of use and a high-end feeling.

PDF version is here.

(PDF/499KB)

Inquiries

Rinnai Corporation
Corporate Communication Division, Administration Headquarters
Tel: +81 (52) 361-8211

Note: The information contained herein is valid as of the date of release. Please be aware that certain details may change or be made irrelevant by circumstances that emerge at a later date.

Disclaimer

Rinnai Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08aAFORTI S A : Datele operaționale și de vânzări estimate ale filialelor Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange România S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. și Aforti Factor S.A. – Septembrie 2019 RA 74/2019
PU
03:08aU AND I : Capital Markets Day
PU
03:08aSEEING MACHINES : Collaboration with Alaska Airlines
PU
03:06aSurprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices
RE
03:06aSIEMENS : Buhari Restates 25 GW Electricity Plan for Nigeria
AQ
03:05aALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
RE
03:04aBEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report - Early repayment of loans
PU
03:04aGOAL FORWARD : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 Sept 2019
PU
03:04aSTOCKLAND : Riverton Youth Art Awards celebrate local student talent
PU
03:04aHYLEA METALS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4TESCO PLC : Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to step down in 2020
5WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group