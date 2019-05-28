Log in
Rio Tinto Coal Australia Pty : Amrun wins QRC Indigenous Procurement Award

05/28/2019 | 12:09am EDT

Rio Tinto's newly operational $2.6 billion Amrun bauxite mine has won the 'Best Company Indigenous Procurement Initiative Award' at the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Indigenous Awards, held in Brisbane last night and organised to coincide with National Reconciliation Week.

The mine, located on Wik and Wik-Waya Traditional Lands between Weipa and Aurukun in Far North Queensland, recently transitioned from a construction project to a fully operational bauxite mine with its first shipment of bauxite departing in December 2018, and commissioning completed in March this year.

Rio Tinto was recognised for creating sustainable Indigenous procurement and employment opportunities through its Amrun Project Local and Indigenous Participation Strategy with a long-term approach to Indigenous participation beyond the construction phase of the project into operations.

Pictured (L-R):Rio Tinto Aluminium Engineering & Growth general manager Ben Devries, Rio Tinto Growth & Innovation Communications and Communities general manager Monique Bensted, Rio Tinto Weipa mine operator Florence Drummond and journalist Stan Grant.

Rio Tinto Weipa Operations general manager Daniel van der Westhuizen said 'Since planning stages of the Amrun Project, our ethos has always been to employ local, buy local and grow local business. Amrun will continue to work in partnership with Traditional Owners to ensure local Aboriginal people play a strong role in our business and to position the broader Western Cape region for a sustainable future.'

Key actions implemented under the strategy included Rio Tinto developing a North Queensland Indigenous Business Directory to enhance visibility of Indigenous business capability in the region and the requirement for all work package bidders over $1M to complete Local and Indigenous Participation Plans (LIPP) to ensure the inclusion of Indigenous companies in the award of contracts.

As at the end of 2018, 69 Western Cape businesses including 17 Indigenous businesses had supplied goods directly and indirectly to the Amrun Project.

Pictured (L-R):Rio Tinto Weipa mine operator Florence Drummond received the Indigenous Advocacy Up-and-Coming Recognition Award and Rio Tinto Aluminium Engineering & Growth general manager Ben Devries accepted the Best Company Indigenous Procurement Initiative Award on behalf of Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Pacific Operations managing director Kellie Parker said 'We recognise we operate on Traditional Lands and so we are proud our work at Amrun has been recognised for improving Indigenous business and employment opportunities. Congratulations to Amrun Project and Weipa Operations teams on this great achievement.'

Florence Drummond, a Rio Tinto Weipa mine operator, was also awarded an 'Up-and-Coming Recognition Award' in the Indigenous Advocacy category for founding the Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia chapter.


The QRC Indigenous Awards is in its sixth consecutive year and celebrates the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the resources sector along with excellence in economic participation initiatives.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Coal Australia Pty Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:08:00 UTC
