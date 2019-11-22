Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rio Tinto : Remarks by President Trump at the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:32pm EST

State Dining Room

11:52 A.M. EST

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, everybody. We're having a great year. This has been an amazing year for our economy. And meeting these athletes - they're real athletes, I can tell you. It's a tremendous achievement. And we're bringing many of them over to the Oval Office. I guess all of them. So far, nobody has turned that one down - (laughter) - because it is a special place. They want to be there within 25 years, somebody out of here.

So - but we had a - we've had a great time. This has been the best economy we've ever had. We're up again today. We have a lot of things going. The China deal is coming along very well. It's a question of whether or not I want to make it. And tremendous things are happening.

I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax. You know, the great hoax. They call it the 'impeachment hoax.' And that's really worked out incredibly well. And we have tremendous support.

I think Roger is around here someplace. I don't think I've ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now. We've never had this kind of support.

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAMS: We're with you all the way, Mr. President.

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, thank you very much, Roger.

I'll see you - I'll see you over at the - we'll see you over at the Oval Office.
Q Should the whistleblower be fired, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: What whistleblower? I don't think there is. I consider it to be a fake whistleblower, because what we he wrote didn't correspond to what I said in any way, shape, or form.

Thank you.

END

11:53 A.M. EST

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Final Deadline Reminder for OVERSTOCK.COM, INC. Investors – OSTK
GL
01:10pKurt Daudt Joins Stateside Associates as Director of Public Affairs
PR
01:07pJEOL : Just Eat
PU
01:07pBUCKLE : the key to a gifted holiday
PU
01:06pSeychelles Finance Minister - Investment in Telecommunications By Seychelles Pension Fund Will Ensure Money Remains in the Country
AQ
01:05pEDISUN POWER EUROPE AG : Result of the subscription offer
EQ
01:05pMarket Entry Strategy for a Transportation and Logistics Company | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights
BU
01:05pZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:04pMarket Segmentation Analysis Helped a Luxury Car Dealer to Efficiently Allocate Marketing Budget | Request a FREE Proposal for Detailed Insights
BU
01:03pInfiniti Helped a Surgical Instrument Manufacturer to Improve Profitability and Competitiveness | Read the Latest Success Story on Market Segmentation Analysis to Know How
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group