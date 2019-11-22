Rio Tinto : Remarks by President Trump at the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day

State Dining Room
11:52 A.M. EST
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, everybody. We're having a great year. This has been an amazing year for our economy. And meeting these athletes - they're real athletes, I can tell you. It's a tremendous achievement. And we're bringing many of them over to the Oval Office. I guess all of them. So far, nobody has turned that one down - (laughter) - because it is a special place. They want to be there within 25 years, somebody out of here.
So - but we had a - we've had a great time. This has been the best economy we've ever had. We're up again today. We have a lot of things going. The China deal is coming along very well. It's a question of whether or not I want to make it. And tremendous things are happening.
I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax. You know, the great hoax. They call it the 'impeachment hoax.' And that's really worked out incredibly well. And we have tremendous support.
I think Roger is around here someplace. I don't think I've ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now. We've never had this kind of support.
REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAMS: We're with you all the way, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, thank you very much, Roger.
I'll see you - I'll see you over at the - we'll see you over at the Oval Office.
Q Should the whistleblower be fired, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: What whistleblower? I don't think there is. I consider it to be a fake whistleblower, because what we he wrote didn't correspond to what I said in any way, shape, or form.
Thank you.
END
11:53 A.M. EST
