Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 12:38am EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto said it would seek to supply commodities vital to a low-carbon economy, cut its own emissions and establish new partnerships to meet its climate goals.

The world's second-largest mining company outlined those commitments in a climate change report, its first centered on the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures' recommendations.

Rio Tinto said it has cut its emission intensity by almost 30% since 2008.

"We are aware that we have more to consider on climate change and will work with partners such as the members of the Energy Transitions Commission, Alcoa and Apple, the World Bank and others, to look at further sustainable solutions that enable us to continue to generate profits and contribute to people, the planet and prosperity," the miner said.

Glencore, one of the world's largest coal producers, recently said it is capping output of the fossil fuel as it faces growing pressure from investors over climate change.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.56% 307 Delayed Quote.5.37%
GLENCORE PLC -0.18% 55.7 End-of-day quote.6.85%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.85% 1870 End-of-day quote.0.65%
LME COPPER CASH -1.15% 6471 End-of-day quote.10.82%
LME ZINC CASH -0.04% 2741 End-of-day quote.11.33%
RIO TINTO -0.88% 4386 Delayed Quote.17.59%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -0.60% 95.12 End-of-day quote.20.50%
SILVER -0.40% 15.844 Delayed Quote.2.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Secretary-General meets senior officials in Yangon
PU
01:18aWORLD BANK : More Focus on Learning Key to Skilled Bangladesh Workforce
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aChina's CDH targets raising $1 billion in venture capital arm - sources
RE
01:11aYou don't need a PhD anymore to read Fed's statements
RE
01:10aAirbus, OneWeb aim to kick off new satellite era with first launch
RE
01:06aOil prices rise as OPEC resists Trump pressure to ease supply cuts
RE
01:05aU.S.-CHINA TRADE : tariff and non-tariff barriers
RE
12:42aFed Chair Affirms Central Bank's 'Patient Approach'
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on ..
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year -- Update
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.