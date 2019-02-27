Rio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Rio Tinto said it would seek to supply commodities vital to a low-carbon economy, cut its own emissions and establish new partnerships to meet its climate goals.

The world's second-largest mining company outlined those commitments in a climate change report, its first centered on the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures' recommendations.

Rio Tinto said it has cut its emission intensity by almost 30% since 2008.

"We are aware that we have more to consider on climate change and will work with partners such as the members of the Energy Transitions Commission, Alcoa and Apple, the World Bank and others, to look at further sustainable solutions that enable us to continue to generate profits and contribute to people, the planet and prosperity," the miner said.

Glencore, one of the world's largest coal producers, recently said it is capping output of the fossil fuel as it faces growing pressure from investors over climate change.

