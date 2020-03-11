Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rio Tinto to pay ex-CEO's deferred bonus with interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:50pm EDT
Rio Tinto CEO Sam Walsh poses during a photo call to announce Rio Tinto's 2015 interim results in London, Britain

Rio Tinto Ltd will pay out part of a delayed bonus to former Chief Executive Sam Walsh after a dispute resolution process found that the payments should not be held up, both parties said on Thursday.

Rio Tinto's board and Walsh agreed to defer incentive payments from Walsh's time as chief executive in 2017 while regulators in the United Kingdom investigated payments to a consultant in relation to a Rio iron ore project in Guinea when Walsh was the head of Rio's iron ore group.

Rio sought to continue to defer payments owed to Walsh on Dec. 31, 2018, while investigation continued, though the two sides could not agree on a deferment.

The dispute resolution process determined that under the initial deferment deed Walsh's payments should not be held up any longer, Rio said in a statement.

"Payments will be made by Rio Tinto to Sam Walsh of all deferred incentive plan awards which would have been payable on 31 December 2018 together with associated dividends and interest," it said.

In a separate statement, Walsh said Rio will pay him A$6.8 million ($4.40 million) related to a portion of his long- and short-term incentive awards, plus interest. Two more payments are still to be made, one in December 2020 and another in May 2021.

The payments scandal related to $10.5 million in payments to a consultant linked to the Simandou iron ore project in West Africa when Walsh headed the iron ore division in 2011.

Rio became aware of emails relating to the payments and self reported to regulators in 2016 after which the UK's Serious Fraud Office opened up an investigation.

Sam Walsh helmed the iron ore giant from 2013 to 2016.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48pChina's coronavirus epicentre sees single-digit cases for first time
RE
11:42pTaiwan central bank sees prolonged virus impact, unsure if GDP target can be met
RE
11:36pOil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic
RE
11:36pAustralia Plans $11 Billion Stimulus Package in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
11:27pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now
RE
11:26pChina to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again
DJ
11:20pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:19pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group