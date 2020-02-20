Rippe & Kingston Systems : Rebrands as SurePoint Technologies

The company’s new name reflects its continued commitment to being a trusted partner for mid-tier law firms seeking to achieve enhanced efficiency and financial performance

Rippe & Kingston Systems, a leading provider of software solutions to law firms, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to SurePoint Technologies (“SurePoint”), effective immediately. The new name is part of a rebranding initiative to better align the company’s name with its commitment to delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions that help law firms unlock increasingly higher levels of efficiency and financial performance.

“Today marks an important milestone in our company’s evolution. Our new identity as SurePoint Technologies reflects our vision for the future and the tremendous confidence our customers have shown in us over the years – that they trust us, rely on us and have successfully grown with us,” said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer at SurePoint. “We’ve been pointing mid-tier law firms in the direction of increased efficiency and revenue for nearly 40 years, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do as SurePoint.”

The Cincinnati-based company has provided robust practice management solutions to law firms across the country since 1982, and has proven adroit over the years at successfully evolving its offerings to address rapid changes in the legal industry. Today, the company offers tailored enterprise software that expertly addresses all areas of law firm operations including financial management, time management, workflow efficiencies, billing, reporting and more. The SurePoint team is comprised of first-in-class software engineers, product developers, accountants and attorneys who understand the specific needs of today’s legal market and deftly anticipate those of tomorrow.

“SurePoint has assembled the best team in the business to carry out our mission of transforming the legal industry by drastically reducing the time lawyers spend on administrative matters and allowing them to focus exclusively on the practice of law,” said Obermaier. “Our rebrand to SurePoint doesn’t change our DNA, but customers will soon start to see and experience powerful product enhancements with a focus on predictive technologies that will enable our customers to bring even more value to their clients.”

SurePoint has invested significantly in product enhancement and expansion. In recent months, it has introduced a mobile app that enables attorneys to quickly capture every minute of their billable and non-billable time while on the go through an intuitive and predictive platform that syncs directly with SurePoint’s Legal Management System; hired a new Chief Product Officer, John Boyd, who has two decades of experience leading tech product teams; and established 40 user groups across the United States that provide direct ongoing feedback on their day-to-day experience using SurePoint solutions.

In addition to the new corporate name, the company has also introduced a new logo and a new website at www.SurePointTech.com.

About SurePoint

SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. For more than 40 years, middle market firms have relied on SurePoint’s tailored enterprise software to drastically improve workflow and maximize financial performance. With a community of nearly 50,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance by freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend far more time focusing on their clients and their practice. Learn more at www.SurePointTech.com.

