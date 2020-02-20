Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rippe & Kingston Systems : Rebrands as SurePoint Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:01pm EST

The company’s new name reflects its continued commitment to being a trusted partner for mid-tier law firms seeking to achieve enhanced efficiency and financial performance

Rippe & Kingston Systems, a leading provider of software solutions to law firms, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to SurePoint Technologies (“SurePoint”), effective immediately. The new name is part of a rebranding initiative to better align the company’s name with its commitment to delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions that help law firms unlock increasingly higher levels of efficiency and financial performance.

“Today marks an important milestone in our company’s evolution. Our new identity as SurePoint Technologies reflects our vision for the future and the tremendous confidence our customers have shown in us over the years – that they trust us, rely on us and have successfully grown with us,” said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer at SurePoint. “We’ve been pointing mid-tier law firms in the direction of increased efficiency and revenue for nearly 40 years, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do as SurePoint.”

The Cincinnati-based company has provided robust practice management solutions to law firms across the country since 1982, and has proven adroit over the years at successfully evolving its offerings to address rapid changes in the legal industry. Today, the company offers tailored enterprise software that expertly addresses all areas of law firm operations including financial management, time management, workflow efficiencies, billing, reporting and more. The SurePoint team is comprised of first-in-class software engineers, product developers, accountants and attorneys who understand the specific needs of today’s legal market and deftly anticipate those of tomorrow.

“SurePoint has assembled the best team in the business to carry out our mission of transforming the legal industry by drastically reducing the time lawyers spend on administrative matters and allowing them to focus exclusively on the practice of law,” said Obermaier. “Our rebrand to SurePoint doesn’t change our DNA, but customers will soon start to see and experience powerful product enhancements with a focus on predictive technologies that will enable our customers to bring even more value to their clients.”

SurePoint has invested significantly in product enhancement and expansion. In recent months, it has introduced a mobile app that enables attorneys to quickly capture every minute of their billable and non-billable time while on the go through an intuitive and predictive platform that syncs directly with SurePoint’s Legal Management System; hired a new Chief Product Officer, John Boyd, who has two decades of experience leading tech product teams; and established 40 user groups across the United States that provide direct ongoing feedback on their day-to-day experience using SurePoint solutions.

In addition to the new corporate name, the company has also introduced a new logo and a new website at www.SurePointTech.com.

About SurePoint

SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. For more than 40 years, middle market firms have relied on SurePoint’s tailored enterprise software to drastically improve workflow and maximize financial performance. With a community of nearly 50,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance by freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend far more time focusing on their clients and their practice. Learn more at www.SurePointTech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pBLACKROCK FLOATING RATE INCOME TRUST : Taxable Fixed Income Earnings Summary
PU
02:47pRASMUSSEN COLLEGE : Launches "Future Nurses of Florida" Grant for Local Nursing Students
BU
02:45pAPPLE : Pioneer who invented 'cut, copy and paste' for computers dies at 74
AQ
02:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:44pDUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:44pTC ENERGY : Portrait of the Coastal GasLink, a pipeline to divide a nation
AQ
02:43pEMERGIA INC : . Provides Update on its $15M Private Placement of Units and Announces the Issuance of a $4,4M Convertible Debenture
AQ
02:43pEducation Reimagined Launches National Young Filmmakers Challenge, Encouraging Youth to Rethink School on the Big Screen
GL
02:43pGURUCUL : Automates and Advances Threat Hunting with AI/ML for Intelligent Threat Detection and Faster Response Times
BU
02:42pSTATEMENT : Renewables Leader Says Landowners Are Fundamental to Success of Wind Project
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group