Ripple : Announces New University Blockchain Research Initiative Partners, Expands to China and Singapore

Today, Ripple
is announcing the latest group of partners that have joined its
University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). The global initiative,
which launched in June 2018, now supports 29 partners to further
accelerate academic research, technical development and innovation in
blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital payments. Since its launch, UBRI
has helped foster increasing levels of interest and academic activity by
leading faculty, post-doctoral and graduate students at many of the
world’s top universities.
The new cohort of partners includes a broader international selection of
top-tier university and college partners, representing a wide variety of
academic disciplines. New UBRI partners include:
-
Carnegie Mellon University
-
Cornell University
-
Duke University
-
Georgetown University
-
University of Kansas
-
University of Michigan
-
Morgan State University
-
National University of Singapore
-
Northeastern University
-
University of São Paulo
-
Institute for Fintech Research, Tsinghua University
Partners will utilize UBRI resources in unique ways by developing
curricula, expanding or launching courses, hosting conferences and
awarding scholarships to faculty and students pursuing work in
blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital payments and related topics. These
programs, driven by the university partners, are poised to prepare the
next generation of engineers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other
professionals to apply these technologies in practice. In addition,
these programs will increase positive awareness of the transformative
impact that blockchain technology will have across various industries.
As in the days of the early Internet, academic institutions are expected
to serve as a major source of innovation as blockchain and
cryptocurrency technologies continue to mature. The independence and
rigor inherent to universities enables them to fulfill this special
role, which paves the way for innovative entrepreneurs and companies, as
well as educates the broader market on how blockchain will impact the
world beyond cryptocurrencies.
Since its launch, UBRI has cultivated strong connections between
partners and created a global network for advancing and accelerating the
field. For example, the partnership with the University of California,
Berkeley has resulted in cross-departmental collaboration, as several
schools within the University expanded relevant course offerings, funded
research projects and supported student-led activities and events,
including an upcoming blockchain UI/UX hackathon. In 2018, the 600+
members of the University of Pennsylvania’s Blockchain Club benefitted
from UBRI through support for their annual conference and Penn faculty
received funding for research and curricular development.
This year, a number of UBRI partners will host and collaborate at
workshops and conferences centered on topics including blockchain,
cryptography, cybersecurity, and regulation. At U.S.-based Duke
University and Georgetown University, UBRI will support expanding
curriculum and teaching, research and technical projects and
collaboration across disciplines. Internationally, the University of São
Paulo is receiving funding for a blockchain innovation program, which
will serve as an interdisciplinary forum across its schools of
engineering, law, mathematics, economics and business administration.
“In less than a year, our initial UBRI partners hit the ground
running with the launch of new research projects, events, course
offerings and more. Expanding the ecosystem to a more global,
diversified network of UBRI partners will only continue to enrich these
projects,” said Eric van Miltenburg, SVP of Global Operations at Ripple.
“We are excited by the momentum that the Ripple UBRI Partnership has
fostered at Berkeley Haas and throughout UC Berkeley in the development
of blockchain, digital payments and cryptocurrency-related research and
innovation,” said Laura Tyson, Faculty Director at Berkeley Haas
Blockchain Initiative. “In December, we awarded the first round of
Ripple-funded faculty and student blockchain, digital payments and
cryptocurrency-focused research grants. Also, we are sponsoring numerous
student-led activities this semester, including partnering with
Blockchain at Berkeley to host a blockchain/fintech industry Spring
speaker series at Haas.”
For more information about Ripple’s University Blockchain Research
Initiative and its partners, visit https://ubri.ripple.com.
About Ripple
Ripple provides one frictionless experience to send money globally using
the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple’s growing, global network
(RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers’
payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively.
Banks and payment providers can use the digital asset XRP to further
reduce their costs and access new markets. With offices in San
Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, Ripple has
more than 200 customers around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005206/en/