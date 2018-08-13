Riptide Software : Awarded #1 Best Place to Work in Central Florida for 2018

Riptide Software was recently awarded as the #1 Best Place to Work in
2018 by Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies for medium sized
organizations. The award was based off all companies having from 100 to
499 employees. The employee-based award program was designed to identify
and recognize the best places of employment in Central Florida and was
created by Orlando Sentinel and the Best Companies Group.
In order for a company to be eligible for the award, employees are asked
to complete a two-part survey. The initial part of the survey evaluates
the nominated workplace policies, procedures, workplace culture, and
demographics. The next part asks the employee about their workplace
experience. The combination of these two scores determine the
organizational rankings.
Philip Loeffel, Founder and CEO of Riptide Software added, “It is with
my deepest appreciation for the hard work, commitment, and involvement
of every Riptide team member that make building and maintaining an
exceptional workplace culture possible. We are both proud and humbled by
this recognition and want to thank our entire Riptide team for making
all of this achievable.”
About Riptide Software
Riptide
Software is an award-winning CMMI Level 4 technology company
headquartered in Central Florida. Since 1995, Riptide has delivered
state-of-the-art military training systems that support our War-fighters
through software and integrated hardware design, development,
manufacturing, and sustainment of advanced technology systems using
live, virtual, and constructive simulations. Riptide’s four divisions
also include a wide array of products and services for the Department of
Defense and various commercial industries. These services include:
defense modeling and simulation, training systems, managed IT services,
on-demand technologies, and machine learning/AI. Visit https://www.riptidesoftware.com/
for more information.
About Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies Program
For more information on the Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies program,
visit http://www.Top100CompaniesORL.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005387/en/