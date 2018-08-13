Log in
Riptide Software : Awarded #1 Best Place to Work in Central Florida for 2018

08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Riptide Software was recently awarded as the #1 Best Place to Work in 2018 by Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies for medium sized organizations. The award was based off all companies having from 100 to 499 employees. The employee-based award program was designed to identify and recognize the best places of employment in Central Florida and was created by Orlando Sentinel and the Best Companies Group.

In order for a company to be eligible for the award, employees are asked to complete a two-part survey. The initial part of the survey evaluates the nominated workplace policies, procedures, workplace culture, and demographics. The next part asks the employee about their workplace experience. The combination of these two scores determine the organizational rankings.

Philip Loeffel, Founder and CEO of Riptide Software added, “It is with my deepest appreciation for the hard work, commitment, and involvement of every Riptide team member that make building and maintaining an exceptional workplace culture possible. We are both proud and humbled by this recognition and want to thank our entire Riptide team for making all of this achievable.”

About Riptide Software

Riptide Software is an award-winning CMMI Level 4 technology company headquartered in Central Florida. Since 1995, Riptide has delivered state-of-the-art military training systems that support our War-fighters through software and integrated hardware design, development, manufacturing, and sustainment of advanced technology systems using live, virtual, and constructive simulations. Riptide’s four divisions also include a wide array of products and services for the Department of Defense and various commercial industries. These services include: defense modeling and simulation, training systems, managed IT services, on-demand technologies, and machine learning/AI. Visit https://www.riptidesoftware.com/ for more information.

About Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies Program

For more information on the Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies program, visit http://www.Top100CompaniesORL.com.


© Business Wire 2018
