Riptide Software : Offers New Penetration Testing Suite

Riptide Software’s new penetration testing suite has been released along
with a new, revamped website - Solutions.RiptideSoftware.com.
The continued growth of managed IT services has allowed Riptide to offer
new cybersecurity services, such as penetration testing, to new and
existing customers. The team has continued to bring on new employees and
will continue to do so throughout 2019.
“Protecting our clients against network intrusion and other cyber
threats has become a high priority as the number and sophistication of
attacks grows each year,” said Riptide CEO, Philip Loeffel. “Our
constant research on new threats, experience in the penetration testing
space, and high level of customer support helps keep our clients as safe
as possible.”
Riptide’s managed services offerings will continue to grow and now offer
enhanced network support, on-site and remote 24/7 monitoring, and our
latest release of web application penetration testing services that
include complete vulnerability assessments. Riptide will continue to
offer IT Managed Services for local, Central FL customers and is excited
to expand the cybersecurity offerings.
More information on Riptide’s penetration testing offerings and managed
IT services can be found at: https://solutions.riptidesoftware.com/.
Media Contact: Technology Resources and Riptide’s CEO are
available for interview. Please contact Christy Puller, 321-296-7724.
About Riptide Software, Inc.
Riptide
Software is an award-winning CMMI Level 4 technology company
headquartered in Central Florida. Since 1995, Riptide has delivered
state-of-the-art military training systems that support our War-fighters
through software and integrated hardware design, development,
manufacturing, and sustainment of advanced technology systems using
live, virtual, and constructive simulations. Riptide’s four divisions
also include a wide array of products and services for the Department of
Defense and various commercial industries. These services include:
defense modeling and simulation, training systems, managed IT services,
on-demand technologies, and machine learning/AI. Visit https://www.riptidesoftware.com/
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005047/en/