Riptide Software : Offers New Penetration Testing Suite

02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

Riptide Software’s new penetration testing suite has been released along with a new, revamped website - Solutions.RiptideSoftware.com. The continued growth of managed IT services has allowed Riptide to offer new cybersecurity services, such as penetration testing, to new and existing customers. The team has continued to bring on new employees and will continue to do so throughout 2019.

“Protecting our clients against network intrusion and other cyber threats has become a high priority as the number and sophistication of attacks grows each year,” said Riptide CEO, Philip Loeffel. “Our constant research on new threats, experience in the penetration testing space, and high level of customer support helps keep our clients as safe as possible.”

Riptide’s managed services offerings will continue to grow and now offer enhanced network support, on-site and remote 24/7 monitoring, and our latest release of web application penetration testing services that include complete vulnerability assessments. Riptide will continue to offer IT Managed Services for local, Central FL customers and is excited to expand the cybersecurity offerings.

More information on Riptide’s penetration testing offerings and managed IT services can be found at: https://solutions.riptidesoftware.com/.

Media Contact: Technology Resources and Riptide’s CEO are available for interview. Please contact Christy Puller, 321-296-7724.

About Riptide Software, Inc.

Riptide Software is an award-winning CMMI Level 4 technology company headquartered in Central Florida. Since 1995, Riptide has delivered state-of-the-art military training systems that support our War-fighters through software and integrated hardware design, development, manufacturing, and sustainment of advanced technology systems using live, virtual, and constructive simulations. Riptide’s four divisions also include a wide array of products and services for the Department of Defense and various commercial industries. These services include: defense modeling and simulation, training systems, managed IT services, on-demand technologies, and machine learning/AI. Visit https://www.riptidesoftware.com/ for more information.


