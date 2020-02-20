Risch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference

BOISE, Idaho - Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch applauded the recently signed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at a press conference held at the Idaho State Capitol, hailing the trade deal as a win for Idaho farmers and ranchers. Also in attendance at the event were Senator Mike Crapo, Governor Brad Little, Congressman Mike Simpson, and industry leaders from across the state.

'Idaho's ag producers are without a doubt some of the hardest working men and women in America. We rank 7th in the nation for U.S. agricultural goods and food exports per capita, and we are deeply proud of the farmers, ranchers, dairymen, and food producers who make Idaho the agricultural powerhouse it is,' Risch said following the press conference. 'Idahoans deserve a free and fair trade deal that builds on the incredible successes we've achieved and charts a path to prosperity for future generations. The USMCA does just that. This trade deal is a major win for Idaho, and I'm proud we got this historic agreement done.'

Background: Free and fair trade is vital for Idaho's thriving economy, with Canada and Mexico accounting for nearly 50 percent of Idaho's $2 billion food and agricultural export industry. Once the agreement is finalized by Canada, the USMCA will provide much-needed updates to the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by:

Opening markets and reducing trade barriers.

Raising the projected U.S. GDP by more than $68 billion.

Creating an anticipated 176,000 American jobs.

Establishing new provisions related to intellectual property and digital trade.

Providing Idaho farmers, ranchers, and small businesses with new trading pathways for commodities like dairy.

Preserving existing channels for top Idaho exports like potatoes, canola, and beef cattle.

