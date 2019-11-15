Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Risch: If Erdogan Keeps the S-400, Turkey Sanctions Bill Will Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:40pm EST
November 15, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, earlier this week was asked by President Donald Trump to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, during his visit at the White House. Risch remains resolute in his position that Turkey cannot retain S-400 air defense systems and at the same time obtain F-35 aircraft. Risch made the following statement following reports that Erdogan has returned to Turkey and contends that he will keep the Russian S-400s:

'When Erdogan walked into the meeting on Wednesday, he thought he was going to make an acceptable case for keeping Russian weapons systems. We brought him to reality in no uncertain terms - from the reality of crippling sanctions on his economy, to our concerns regarding his attack on the Kurds - and he left that meeting with what we hoped was a different and clear understanding that the Senate remains firm and that keeping the Russian S-400 missiles is a nonstarter.

'Now that Erdogan has gone home, according to news reports, he has stated that not only will he keep S-400s, he will make them operational in a matter of months. As chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, I have jurisdiction over foreign military sales. I will work with my colleagues to ensure there is zero chance that F-35s will leave the United States for Turkey while Erdogan possesses the S-400 missile system. As long as those S-400s are in his country under Turkish control, there will be no F-35's delivered to Turkey. In addition, if he is firm in his position on keeping the S-400s, I intend to move forward with a Turkey sanctions bill. It is his choice, and he knows the consequences.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 22:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31pU.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
RE
06:30pBANK OF JAMAICA : Press Release - Monetary Policy Announcement Schedule 2020
PU
05:46pNEPTUNE DASH TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Corporate Update
AQ
05:46pU.S. Retail Sales Rebounded in October -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:40pRISCH : If Erdogan Keeps the S-400, Turkey Sanctions Bill Will Move
PU
05:25pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Advocacy Weekly Recap—November 15, 2019
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNCC : Trade Assistance Will Provide Economic Relief
PU
05:05pU.S. Retail Sales Rebounded in October -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
2CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest p..
3NABIS HOLDINGS INC. : Nabis Holdings Announces Changes to the Board
4Mountain America Credit Union Opens First Branch in Springville, Utah
5Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group