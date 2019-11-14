Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rise in China's Average New Home Prices Moderates in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:28pm EST

BEIJING--The increase in new home prices in China moderated in October for the fifth-straight month, as the government's efforts to curb property speculation weighed on demand in the largest cities.

Average new home prices in China's 70 large cities in October grew 8.00% on year, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That compared with a 8.6% gain in September.

Among the first-tier cities, average home prices climbed 4.3% on year in Beijing, while prices in Shanghai increased 3.0%, according to the official data. Most provincial capital cities, such as Shijiazhuang, Wuhan, and Chengdu, saw double-digit on-year increases. The city with the fastest on-year gain was Dali in Yunnan province, where home prices surged 18.9% last month.

Average new home prices rose from a year earlier in all 70 cities in October except for Yueyang in Hunan province, which edged down 1.2%.

New home price increase also moderated on a month-on-month basis. The average price in 70 cities increased 0.50% from the previous month, compared with a 0.53% on-month gain in September. Prices increased from a month earlier in 50 of 70 cities, compared with 53 in September.

Beijing's tight grip on the property market doesn't seem to have dampened property development. Property investment increased 10.3% on year in the first ten months of the year, slowing from a 10.5% increase in the January-to-September period, according to official data released Thursday.

--Bingyan Wang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45pKAROON ENERGY : "Stena Forth" Drillship Contract signed
PU
10:34pQantas completes 'double sunrise' test flight from London to Sydney
RE
10:25pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : publishes Electricity Transmission Ring-fencing Discussion Paper
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Ten Months of 2019
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went Up by 7.2 percent in October 2019
PU
10:15pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : International Energy Agency report shows major role for natural gas
PU
10:06pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
10:04pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal
PU
09:58pNIKKEI : Scorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group