Rise in China's Average New Home Prices Moderates in October

BEIJING--The increase in new home prices in China moderated in October for the fifth-straight month, as the government's efforts to curb property speculation weighed on demand in the largest cities.

Average new home prices in China's 70 large cities in October grew 8.00% on year, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That compared with a 8.6% gain in September.

Among the first-tier cities, average home prices climbed 4.3% on year in Beijing, while prices in Shanghai increased 3.0%, according to the official data. Most provincial capital cities, such as Shijiazhuang, Wuhan, and Chengdu, saw double-digit on-year increases. The city with the fastest on-year gain was Dali in Yunnan province, where home prices surged 18.9% last month.

Average new home prices rose from a year earlier in all 70 cities in October except for Yueyang in Hunan province, which edged down 1.2%.

New home price increase also moderated on a month-on-month basis. The average price in 70 cities increased 0.50% from the previous month, compared with a 0.53% on-month gain in September. Prices increased from a month earlier in 50 of 70 cities, compared with 53 in September.

Beijing's tight grip on the property market doesn't seem to have dampened property development. Property investment increased 10.3% on year in the first ten months of the year, slowing from a 10.5% increase in the January-to-September period, according to official data released Thursday.

--Bingyan Wang