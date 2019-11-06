Log in
Rise in German industrial orders offers hope for struggling sector

11/06/2019 | 02:48am EST
German finance minister Scholz holds news conference on tax revenues, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, data showed on Wednesday, offering some hope for manufacturers in Europe's biggest economy as they head into the fourth quarter after a tough spell.

Germany's export-reliant manufacturers have been suffering from a slowing world economy and business uncertainty linked to a trade dispute between the United States and China plus Britain's planned, if delayed, exit from the European Union.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods rose 1.3% from the previous month, helped by increases in both domestic and foreign demand, the Federal Statistics said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.1%.

The economy ministry said the numbers were a good starting point for the final quarter of the year and pointed out that business expectations had also brightened. "Both of these could point to a bottoming out of orders," said the ministry.

The economy shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter and recent data have pointed to continued weakness in manufacturing in the third quarter, which could put Germany in recession. Most economists define a recession as two straight quarters of contraction.

Domestic orders rose by 1.6% while contracts from abroad were up 1.1%, although those from the euro zone were 1.8% lower.

"At last a positive surprise from German industry... This seems to be a really good number, especially as more orders came from home and abroad," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

"It looks at the moment like a bottoming out. The downturn is not continuing, although new impulses for growth are thin on the ground," he said.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

