News : Companies

Rise in fuels presses inflation preview to 0.30% in July July 24, 2020

07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT

Fuels impacted the most in the inflation preview of July - Photo: Helena Pontes/IBGE News Agency

After four consecutive drops, gasoline rose 4.47% and also the inflation preview of July. The group of Transportation increased 1.11% and exerted the major impact on the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 - IPCA-15 released today (24) by the IBGE, which stayed at 0.30%.

Those who returned to work now came across higher fuel prices (4.40%). Gasoline, which was dropping, rose 4.47%, according to the inflation preview of July; ethanol rose 4.92%; diesel fuel, 2.50% and vehicular gas, 0.01%. Still in Transportation, subway fare also rose (2.00%), mainly pressed by the adjustment of 8.70% in the fare in Rio de Janeiro, which came into force on June 11.

On the other hand, transportation through apps (-11.98%) and airfare (-4.16%) became cheaper. Airfare had already been falling 27.08% in May and 26.08% in June, accruing a retreat of 48.34% over the last three months. Taxi (-0.10%) also reduced, especially due to the cancellation of the adjustment occurred in January in Rio de Janeiro (-0.47%).

In contrast, costs at home (Housing) became more expensive (0.50%), as a result of the increase in the electricity fare (1.03%) in six metropolitan areas, varying from 0.28% in Porto Alegre up to 5.15% in Fortaleza. In addition, water and sewage fees rose 0.13%. However, piped gas dropped 0.08%.

Those who need to renovate their wardrobes or buy a gift in the Fathers Day the good news that the group of Wearing apparel recorded the lowest figure (-0.91%) and the most intense negative impact (-0.04 p.p.) on the July´s index. Women's wearing apparel (-1.32%), men´s wearing apparel (-1.18%) and children´s wearing apparel (-0.59%), as well as footwear and accessories (-0.88%) dropped.

It is also possible to save in food and beverages, which dropped 0.13% in July, after four consecutive months of rises. Food at home fell 0.20%. The major reduction was in the prices of some tubers, roots and legumes (-15.76%), like tomatoes (-22.75%), potatoes (-20.70%), carrots (-18.60%) and onions (-7.09%). Nevertheless, food away from home remains rising (0.03%), though it decelerated in relation to June (0.26%).

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:55:01 UTC
