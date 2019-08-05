Log in
Rise of Anti-Spamming and Authentication Takes Center Stage at Upcoming Conference

08/05/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

iconectiv, selected to serve as the nation’s policy administrator for the FCC-endorsed initiative to mitigate illegal robocalls, will discuss industry solution that will give people confidence to answer their phones again

iconectiv, the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 35 years, will speak at Twilio's Signal: Customer and Developer Conference 2019 to discuss the industry’s approach to stop illegal robocalls. With the exponential growth of illegal spam and scam calls reaching 85 billion globally in 2018, a 325% jump from 2017, consumer answer rates continue to rapidly deteriorate, creating lost revenue, diminished brand equity and customer satisfaction challenges for businesses that are legitimately communicating with their customers.

Among the conference’s expert speakers will be Mary Barnes, senior professional, industry relations, iconectiv. Barnes will join the Conversation With Those Shaping Anti-Spam and Anti-Spoofing Approaches panel, which will cover the proliferation of spam and false identity in voice communications. She will also provide details on the SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) framework, which calls for encrypted digital signatures to stop callers from being able to illegally spoof a caller ID.

iconectiv is the trusted source of the most reliable and authoritative numbering data around the world. Influential and active across leading industry organizations including ETSI, the GSMA, IETF, MEF and the SIP Forum, iconectiv’s fraud expertise is built on the company’s history of numbering leadership and its deep-rooted knowledge of the telecommunications industry, legislation and business applicability.

Selected to serve as the nation’s Secure Telephone Identity Policy Administrator (STI-PA), iconectiv works in an operational role and is entrusted by the Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA) to apply and enforce the rules defined for the SHAKEN framework. These rules specify a practical mechanism for service providers to authenticate calls and let consumers know that the telephone number displayed on the caller ID is accurate.

About iconectiv

iconectiv provides authoritative numbering intelligence to the global communications industry. Our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day who count on a simple, seamless and secure way to access and exchange information. With 30+ years of experience and more than 5K customers worldwide, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities in creating, operating and securing the communications infrastructure for service providers, regulators and enterprises. Our solutions span network and operations management, numbering, registries and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
