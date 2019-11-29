Log in
Rise of Sports Analytics: Quantzig's Experts Offer Insights on How Analytics is Transforming Sports

11/29/2019 | 12:16pm EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent article that lists the top benefits of using analytics in sports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005117/en/

Though the concept of sports analytics has been around for decades, the recent advances in data analytics and technology have broadened its scope. Request a FREE proposal to explore its true potential.

Today, sports analytics has become an integral part of every sports organization and most professional sports teams have a team of analytics experts grinding the numbers and uncovering insights to improve performance. Sports analytics plays a key role in analyzing player profiles to determine players who are the best fit for the team. Also, it can be said that sports analytics or analytics in sports, plays a crucial role in determining the future of professional sports owing to its use cases and business benefits.

The answers for most questions are hidden in your data sets. You just need to know how to analyze those data sets to obtain actionable insights. We’ve got the expertise and analytics tools to help you realize the true potential of data. Talk to our analytics experts for more insights.

Benefits of Sports Analytics

Real Time

Data Analysis

 

Higher

Accuracy

Analysis of data obtained from
smart wearables

Sports analytics empowers businesses to use real-time data analysis to track and monitor key metrics such as performance of players, umpire’s actions, and other factors that impact performance.

The use of advanced analytics can help you track the accuracy of pitches. Today, sports like cricket and football have started implementing such technologies to gain better clarity on the goals scored by players.

With the growing popularity of smart wearables, many sports brands have started entering the wearable technology market. The use of such devices to monitor the heart rate, speed, and acceleration can help coaches to plan their training accordingly.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, “Leading sports organizations today are looking at leveraging advanced data analytics tools to gain a leading edge by gleaning hidden insights from the data they own.”

We can help you use sports analytics to improve performance and better inform your business decisions. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our analytics capabilities.

Business Benefits of Leveraging Sports Analytics

  • Fact-based decision making
  • Identify top performers
  • Monitor the health of players
  • Improve team performance
  • Request for more information (http://bit.ly/2OS42df) to gain access to the latest analytics case studies, white papers, and reports in your industry!

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2qSZZWa

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.


© Business Wire 2019
