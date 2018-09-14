Rise of the Digital Taxi: ezMetr Provides Transportation Platform for Smarter Cities

ezMetr’s new mobile app technology levels the playing field with a pure digital platform and modern services to manage your ride.

Infinite Peripherals, the global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced ezMetr—a complete digital transportation product suite for taxis and black cars. ezMetr is a next-generation digital meter platform that provides dynamic pricing, shared rides, live mapping and paired passenger apps all-in-one. With thousands of drivers carrying over 12 million passengers already, ezMetr is expanding nationally to provide a better experience for drivers and passengers while improving city transportation systems with robust reporting, data and insights.

Key to this change and innovation is a mobile app approach to replacing existing taxi technology which is antiquated and cost-prohibitive, including high credit card processing rates and expensive equipment fees that are often passed on to the consumer. ezMetr is the first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to provide services that passengers expect today such as instant digital receipts, fast payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay, dynamic pricing, and the ability to track and hail your ride as it comes to you. ezMetr piloted its platform in Washington, D.C. and is now launching in new cities throughout the country.

A core component of the digital platform is ezMetrIQ, which delivers robust data and reporting capabilities helping regulators and cities gain deep insights and transparency into the multi-modal make-up of their geographies to make smarter transit decisions. Real-time data recording including heat maps, live tracking, immediate consumer feedback, and easy cloud-based access are native to the ezMetr and ezMetrIQ platform.

The ezMetr technology is very flexible, allowing for usage for not only taxis, but also private car services in need of solutions to manage their businesses more efficiently and provide digital conveniences to their customers.

“At Infinite Peripherals, we are constantly looking to create new efficiencies for legacy-driven industries like transportation using mobile technology,” said Jeff Scott, CEO of Infinite Peripherals. “By creating an end-to-end digital solution for taxis, ezMetr enhances the passenger experience, lowers costs for drivers, and provides city regulators with access to data to improve transit for everyone.”

As cities look to combat traffic congestion and add more transportation services, the ezMetr platform provides essential data to mapping out viable solutions.

“ezMetr is a flexible platform, thoughtfully designed to move a legacy transportation system into the digital age,” said Bryan Bassett, IDC Senior Research Analyst, Enterprise Mobility. “Beyond just replacing an analog taxi meter, the technology enables a host of mobility services, increases rider safety, and has applications for other industries like logistics, retail, and more.”

