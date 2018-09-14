Rise of the Digital Taxi: ezMetr Provides Transportation Platform for Smarter Cities

Infinite
Peripherals, the global leader in enterprise mobility solutions,
today announced ezMetr—a
complete digital transportation product suite for taxis and black cars.
ezMetr is a next-generation digital meter platform that provides dynamic
pricing, shared rides, live mapping and paired passenger apps
all-in-one. With thousands of drivers carrying over 12 million
passengers already, ezMetr is expanding nationally to provide a better
experience for drivers and passengers while improving city
transportation systems with robust reporting, data and insights.
Key to this change and innovation is a mobile app approach to replacing
existing taxi technology which is antiquated and cost-prohibitive,
including high credit card processing rates and expensive equipment fees
that are often passed on to the consumer. ezMetr is the
first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to provide services that
passengers expect today such as instant digital receipts, fast payment
options including Apple Pay and Google Pay, dynamic pricing, and the
ability to track and hail your ride as it comes to you. ezMetr piloted
its platform in Washington, D.C. and is now launching in new cities
throughout the country.
A core component of the digital platform is ezMetrIQ, which delivers
robust data and reporting capabilities helping regulators and cities
gain deep insights and transparency into the multi-modal make-up of
their geographies to make smarter transit decisions. Real-time data
recording including heat maps, live tracking, immediate consumer
feedback, and easy cloud-based access are native to the ezMetr and
ezMetrIQ platform.
The ezMetr technology is very flexible, allowing for usage for not only
taxis, but also private car services in need of solutions to manage
their businesses more efficiently and provide digital conveniences to
their customers.
“At Infinite Peripherals, we are constantly looking to create new
efficiencies for legacy-driven industries like transportation using
mobile technology,” said Jeff Scott, CEO of Infinite Peripherals. “By
creating an end-to-end digital solution for taxis, ezMetr enhances the
passenger experience, lowers costs for drivers, and provides city
regulators with access to data to improve transit for everyone.”
As cities look to combat traffic congestion and add more transportation
services, the ezMetr platform provides essential data to mapping out
viable solutions.
“ezMetr is a flexible platform, thoughtfully designed to move a legacy
transportation system into the digital age,” said Bryan Bassett, IDC
Senior Research Analyst, Enterprise Mobility. “Beyond just replacing an
analog taxi meter, the technology enables a host of mobility services,
increases rider safety, and has applications for other industries like
logistics, retail, and more.”
ezMetr is compatible with iOS and Android. For more information on
availability and pricing, please visit: https://www.ezmetr.com.
About Infinite Peripherals, Inc.
Infinite Peripherals is a leading innovator of enterprise mobility,
providing scalable and customized solutions to a range of industries
including transportation, retail, healthcare, warehousing, direct store
distribution, hospitality, and entertainment. With over one million
solutions deployed, Infinite Peripherals is committed to delivering
best-in-class hardware and software products to help businesses do more.
For more information, please visit ipcmobile.com
