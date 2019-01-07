Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rise on dovish Fed comments, Sino-U.S. trade optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:09am EST
Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Monday on hopes that Beijing and Washington can strike a comprehensive trade deal, while upbeat U.S. data and a dovish turn by the Fed soothed global growth concerns that had roiled international markets.

Leading the gains in regional market, Philippines index <.PSI> marked its highest in more than seven months. Poised to end firmer for a fourth straight session, the index was buoyed by industrials and real estate stocks.

Broader Asian peers advanced on hopes of a trade deal between Beijing and Washington. Chinese officials will meet their U.S. counterparts for negotiations later in the day, in a positive start to the new year.

"Any development when it comes to the trade talks will be a positive factor for overall markets, especially for markets which have been directly affected by the trade war," said Miguel Ong, research analyst, AP Securities.

According to Friday's data, U.S. employment data had surged in December, while strong wage growth also pointed to sustained strength in the economy.

Despite the stronger-than-expected U.S. December jobs data, many analysts believe the world's largest economy is losing momentum and further rate hikes are the last thing it needs. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the central bank is "prepared to shift the stance of policy" boosted sentiment across the globe.

Singapore's benchmark index <.STI>, which gained as much as 1.5 percent, hit a three-week high. The index was underpinned by lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd and conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, which advanced up to 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the region, Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> climbed to their highest since April 2018.

Financials and consumer staple sectors boosted the index, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rising as much as 2.3 percent and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT up 2.8 percent.

The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> advanced 1.6 percent.

In Thailand, energy firms PTT PCL climbed up to 2.7 percent and PTT Exploration and Production PCL advanced as much as 2.5 percent.

The Malaysian index <.KLSE> gained, while Vietnam stocks <.VNI> were up as much as 1.8 percent.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS OF 0421 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3098.3 3059.23 1.28

Bangkok 1592.48 1575.13 1.10

Manila 7877.38 7761.11 1.50

Jakarta 6323.331 6274.54 0.78

Kuala Lumpur 1680.47 1669.78 0.64

Ho Chi Minh 889.16 880.9 0.94

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3098.3 3068.76 0.96

Bangkok 1592.48 1563.88 1.83

Manila 7877.38 7,466.02 5.51

Jakarta 6323.331 6,194.50 2.08

Kuala Lumpur 1680.47 1690.58 -0.60

Ho Chi Minh 889.16 892.54 -0.38

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.87% 23.29 End-of-day quote.-1.98%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.18% 37.49 End-of-day quote.1.41%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL --End-of-day quote.
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aHuawei launches server chipset as China pushes to cut reliance on imports
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aGoldFund.io Announces First Public Cryptocurrency Exchange to List the GFUN Token
AW
12:09aRise on dovish Fed comments, Sino-U.S. trade optimism
RE
01/06STARBOARD BUYS STAKE IN DOLLAR TREE, SEEKS SALE OF FAMILY DOLLAR : Wsj
RE
01/06Stocks ride relief rally, Sino-U.S. trade a hurdle
RE
01/06Stocks ride relief rally, Sino-U.S. trade a hurdle
RE
01/06DOLLAR INDEX : slips on Powell views; optimism on trade talks aids Aussie
RE
01/06Oil rises on U.S-China trade talks, supply cuts
RE
01/06Oil rises on U.S-China trade talks, supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today, CEO Musk says
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Start-ups hopeful as China readies Nasdaq-style tech board
3Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
4Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China
5XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Pharmaceuticals Outlines 2019 Key Milestones
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.