|
Risecomm : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
瑞 斯 康 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1679)
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agents
The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing Agreement had become unconditional and the Placing was completed on 31 October 2019, with an aggregate of 147,500,000 Shares having been successfully placed by the Placing Agents to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.40 each pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.
INTRODUCTION
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2019 in relation to the Placing (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.
COMPLETION OF THE PLACING OF NEW SHARES
The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing Agreement had become unconditional and the Placing was completed on 31 October 2019, with an aggregate of 147,500,000 Shares having been successfully placed by the Placing Agents to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.40 each pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.
The Placing Shares were allotted and issued under the general mandate granted to the Directors by a resolution passed by the then Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 May 2019.
The gross proceeds raised from the Placing are approximately HK$59.0 million and the net proceeds derived from the Placing (after deduction of the relevant expenses) are approximately HK$58.3 million, which are intended to be fully used by the Company for partial settlement of the outstanding principal of two promissory notes currently held by the Company as disclosed in the Announcement.
EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The effects of the completion of the Placing (which involved the allotment and issue of an aggregate of 147,500,000 new Shares) on the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Placing are set out below:
|
|
Immediately before
|
Immediately after
|
|
completion of the Placing
|
completion of the Placing
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Shareholder
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
Connected persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magical Success Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(''Magical Success'') (Note 1)
|
97,527,845
|
11.62
|
97,527,845
|
9.89
|
SB Asia Investment Fund II L.P.
|
197,340,537
|
23.52
|
197,340,537
|
20.00
|
Seashore Fortune Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(''Seashore Fortune'') (Note 2)
|
91,943,624
|
10.96
|
91,943,624
|
9.32
|
Spitzer Fund VI L.P.
|
155,575,000
|
18.54
|
155,575,000
|
15.77
|
Public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placees (Note 3)
|
-
|
|
-
|
147,500,000
|
14.95
|
Other public Shareholders
|
296,732,065
|
|
35.36
|
296,732,065
|
30.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-total:
|
296,732,065
|
|
35.36
|
444,232,065
|
45.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
839,119,071
|
|
100.00
|
986,619,071
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Magical Success is wholly owned by Ms. Chen Junling (''Ms. Chen''). Ms. Chen is the spouse of Mr. Wang Shiguang, a non-executive Director.
-
Seashore Fortune is wholly owned by Mr. Yue Jingxing (''Mr. Yue''). Mr. Yue is the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director.
-
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, the Placees are Independent Third Parties, and none of them has become a Substantial Shareholder immediately after completion of the Placing.
As disclosed in the above shareholding table, immediately after completion of the Placing, a minimum of 25% of the issued share capital of the Company will be in public hands.
By order of the Board
Risecomm Group Holdings Limited
瑞斯康集團控股有限公司
Cheung Fan
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Jingxing, Mr. Tang Andong and Mr. Lau Wai Leung, Alfred, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Shiguang, Mr. Cheung Fan and Mr. Yang Luokui and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ong King Keung, Ms. Lo Wan Man and Mr. Zou Heqiang.
Disclaimer
Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:03 UTC
|
|