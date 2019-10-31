Risecomm : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

瑞 斯 康 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1679)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agents

The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing Agreement had become unconditional and the Placing was completed on 31 October 2019, with an aggregate of 147,500,000 Shares having been successfully placed by the Placing Agents to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.40 each pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2019 in relation to the Placing (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING OF NEW SHARES

The Placing Shares were allotted and issued under the general mandate granted to the Directors by a resolution passed by the then Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 May 2019.