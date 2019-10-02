Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. :, (“Rising Pharmaceuticals”), Continues to Deliver on a Strong Commercial Pipeline by Successfully Launching Six New Generic Products to the US Market During the Third Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. (“Rising Pharmaceuticals”), today announced the U.S. launch & commercialization of six new generic products during the third quarter 2019. This marks the second quarter of operations under new ownership and demonstrates the continued strength of the company’s commercial operations. The six new product launches are:

  • Methylphenidate Hydrochloride (CII) Chewable Tablets, in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.
  • Alosetron Hydrochloride Tablets, in 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths.
  • Calcitriol Oral Solution in 1 mcg/mL strength
  • Selegiline Hydrochloride Capsules in 5 mg strength
  • Abiraterone Acetate Tablets in 250 mg strength, and
  • Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets in 2.5, 5, and 10 mg strengths.

Rising Pharmaceuticals along with its valued partners received approval for each of the six Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their individually approved and labelled indications. The products are available by prescription only through pharmacies nationwide and should always be taken as prescribed. The company is commercially shipping each of the products immediately.

“The past three months of new product launches have been a very busy time at Rising Pharmaceuticals. We are proud of our prolific pipeline and how Rising continues to bring new product options to pharmacists and patients. We will continue to introduce a steady stream of valued pharmaceutical products in the coming months,” said Karen Strelau, Executive Vice President, Sales.

Rising Pharmaceuticals is a leading supplier of generic medicines in the U.S., and the launch of these six products, adds to the company’s robust and expanding human pharmaceutical franchise.

Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising Pharmaceuticals label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers. Currently, Rising Pharmaceuticals has over 125 approved and commercial products in the US market and an additional 82 products pending launch or in development, representing a combined $12.5 billion in addressable market value. At Rising Pharmaceuticals, we continually seek out new opportunities to grow our business through strategic partnerships with developers, manufacturers and distributors under the Rising Pharmaceuticals label.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Closes US$40 Million Bought Deal Financing of 4.65% Convertible Debentures
AQ
10:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : OCT 02, 2019CN to report third-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Oct. 22, 2019
PU
10:38aAIRBUS : reverses losses, Pernod falls further after WTO ruling
RE
10:35aAIRBUS : France ready to hit back if U.S. sanctions EU imports - minister
RE
10:35aTROVAGENE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aGIANT FOOD : Shares Region's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candies
PR
10:34aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
10:34aMORGUARD : North American Residential REIT 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
10:34aBOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
10:34aPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery's 30th Anniversary Family of Games Named NASPL's Best New Instant Game of 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil steadies as fall in U.S. inventories offsets weak economic data
5Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group