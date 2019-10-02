Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. :, (“Rising Pharmaceuticals”), Continues to Deliver on a Strong Commercial Pipeline by Successfully Launching Six New Generic Products to the US Market During the Third Quarter 2019

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. (“Rising Pharmaceuticals”), today announced the U.S. launch & commercialization of six new generic products during the third quarter 2019. This marks the second quarter of operations under new ownership and demonstrates the continued strength of the company’s commercial operations. The six new product launches are:

Methylphenidate Hydrochloride (CII) Chewable Tablets, in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.

Alosetron Hydrochloride Tablets, in 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths.

Calcitriol Oral Solution in 1 mcg/mL strength

Selegiline Hydrochloride Capsules in 5 mg strength

Abiraterone Acetate Tablets in 250 mg strength, and

Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets in 2.5, 5, and 10 mg strengths.

Rising Pharmaceuticals along with its valued partners received approval for each of the six Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their individually approved and labelled indications. The products are available by prescription only through pharmacies nationwide and should always be taken as prescribed. The company is commercially shipping each of the products immediately.

“The past three months of new product launches have been a very busy time at Rising Pharmaceuticals. We are proud of our prolific pipeline and how Rising continues to bring new product options to pharmacists and patients. We will continue to introduce a steady stream of valued pharmaceutical products in the coming months,” said Karen Strelau, Executive Vice President, Sales.

Rising Pharmaceuticals is a leading supplier of generic medicines in the U.S., and the launch of these six products, adds to the company’s robust and expanding human pharmaceutical franchise.

Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising Pharmaceuticals label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers. Currently, Rising Pharmaceuticals has over 125 approved and commercial products in the US market and an additional 82 products pending launch or in development, representing a combined $12.5 billion in addressable market value. At Rising Pharmaceuticals, we continually seek out new opportunities to grow our business through strategic partnerships with developers, manufacturers and distributors under the Rising Pharmaceuticals label.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005580/en/