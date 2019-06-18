Log in
Rising Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Launch of Mesalamine Suppository

06/18/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Rising Pharmaceuticals, a Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. company, today announced the U.S. launch & commercial shipment of a generic version of Canasa®, (mesalamine) Suppository, in 1,000 mg strength. Mesalamine Suppositories had U.S. sales of approximately $263 million for the 12 months ending March 2019, according to IMS Health.

Mesalamine Suppositories are indicated in adults for the treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis. The product should be taken only as prescribed.

“We’re pleased to add to our portfolio of generic medicines a valued treatment option for people living with mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis,” said Ira Baeringer, Chief Operating Officer for Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rising Pharmaceuticals, as the exclusive distributor for its development partner, Pharmaceutical Sourcing Partners, Inc., who recently received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), will launch the product immediately.

Rising is a leading supplier of generic medicines in the U.S., and the launch of Mesalamine Suppositories, adds to the company's robust and expanding human pharmaceutical franchise.

Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers. Currently, Rising has over 125 approved and commercial products in the US market and an additional 82 products pending launch or in development, representing a combined $12.5 billion in addressable market value. At Rising Pharmaceuticals, we continually seek out new opportunities to grow our business through strategic partnerships with developers, manufacturers and distributors under the Rising label.


© Business Wire 2019
