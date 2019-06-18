Rising Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Launch of Mesalamine Suppository

Rising Pharmaceuticals, a Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. company, today
announced the U.S. launch & commercial shipment of a generic version of
Canasa®, (mesalamine) Suppository, in 1,000 mg strength. Mesalamine
Suppositories had U.S. sales of approximately $263 million for the 12
months ending March 2019, according to IMS Health.
Mesalamine Suppositories are indicated in adults for the treatment of
mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis. The product should be
taken only as prescribed.
“We’re pleased to add to our portfolio of generic medicines a valued
treatment option for people living with mildly to moderately active
ulcerative proctitis,” said Ira Baeringer, Chief Operating Officer for
Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rising Pharmaceuticals, as the exclusive distributor for its development
partner, Pharmaceutical Sourcing Partners, Inc., who recently received
final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its
Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), will launch the product
immediately.
Rising is a leading supplier of generic medicines in the U.S., and the
launch of Mesalamine Suppositories, adds to the company's robust and
expanding human pharmaceutical franchise.
Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription products and
over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to
leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass
merchandisers. Currently, Rising has over 125 approved and commercial
products in the US market and an additional 82 products pending launch
or in development, representing a combined $12.5 billion in addressable
market value. At Rising Pharmaceuticals, we continually seek out new
opportunities to grow our business through strategic partnerships with
developers, manufacturers and distributors under the Rising label.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005927/en/