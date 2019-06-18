Rising Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Launch of Mesalamine Suppository

Rising Pharmaceuticals, a Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. company, today announced the U.S. launch & commercial shipment of a generic version of Canasa®, (mesalamine) Suppository, in 1,000 mg strength. Mesalamine Suppositories had U.S. sales of approximately $263 million for the 12 months ending March 2019, according to IMS Health.

Mesalamine Suppositories are indicated in adults for the treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis. The product should be taken only as prescribed.

“We’re pleased to add to our portfolio of generic medicines a valued treatment option for people living with mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis,” said Ira Baeringer, Chief Operating Officer for Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rising Pharmaceuticals, as the exclusive distributor for its development partner, Pharmaceutical Sourcing Partners, Inc., who recently received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), will launch the product immediately.

Rising is a leading supplier of generic medicines in the U.S., and the launch of Mesalamine Suppositories, adds to the company's robust and expanding human pharmaceutical franchise.

