Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rising Pharmaceuticals and Laurus Labs Partner to Support the University of Minnesota to Explore the Prophylaxis Effect of Hydroxychloroquine in Essential Health Care Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., the global pharmaceutical company operating as Rising Pharmaceuticals, today announced its collaborative agreement with the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of Minnesota, Department of Infectious Disease on a clinical trial exploring hydroxychloroquine as preventive treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used for the prevention and treatment of certain types of malaria, as well as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and porphyria cutanea tarda.

The trial is being led by internationally recognized infectious disease expert David Boulware, MD, MPH and his research team among 1,500 healthcare workers or household contacts exposed to COVID-19. In non-human studies, researchers have identified two medicines, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as having activity against SARS-coronaviruses.

“New drugs could save the lives of severely ill patients, and given prophylactically, can also protect health care workers and others at high risk of infection,” said Dr. Boulware in commenting on the collaboration. “We are grateful for the fast-track support of industry with this important study and believe our efforts will provide important answers about dealing with this virus.”

Rising Pharmaceuticals -- and its partner Laurus Labs Limited in Hyderabad, India -- manufacture Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate, USP Tablets under an FDA approved drug application. Rising Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive distributor of the product in the United States.

Vimal Kavuru, CEO of Rising Pharmaceuticals said, “We started talking to the University of Minnesota just over a week ago and have fast tracked our efforts to support this critically needed study. We are actively supporting research in this area to help build better clinical guidelines.”

Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, CEO of Laurus Labs Limited added, “We are proud to assist this reputable institution and assist in the ongoing search for effective therapeutics against this global pandemic. We hope this research will underscore the clinical benefit of this drug in protecting our brave healthcare workers.”

About Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate, USP Tablets
Hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets are indicated for the following; treatment of uncomplicated malaria due to P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax; for the prophylaxis of malaria in geographic areas where chloroquine resistance is not reported; for the treatment of chronic discoid lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus in adults; and for the treatment of acute and chronic rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

About Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc.
Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc., a privately held company, sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers. The company continually seeks new opportunities to develop its business through strategic partnerships with manufacturers, marketers and distributors under the Rising label.

About Laurus Labs Limited
Laurus Labs Limited is a leading research driven Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company in India. We have grown to become one of the leading manufacturers of API for Anti-Retroviral (ARV), Oncology, Cardiovascular, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Asthma and Gastroenterology. We are thriving on growth opportunities in formulation manufacturing to service all leading markets of North America, Europe and Low Middle Income Countries (LMIC). We are driving growth opportunities in Contract Development and Manufacturing through our Synthesis business. Most of our manufacturing facilities are approved by major regulatory authorities USFDA, WHO-Geneva, UK-MHRA etc. Our approach remains to identify and invest ahead of time with strategic investments in State-of-the-Art R&D and Manufacturing Infrastructure enabling us to become a quality supplier of high-volume products. Corporate Identification No: L24239AP2005PLC047518


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE AS : - Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:19aSalesforce Effectiveness is Reshaping the Pharma Industry | Quantzig's Salesforce Analytics Experts Explain How
BU
11:18aTIKKURILA OYJ : withdraws guidance for 2020, weakened visibility to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic
AQ
11:18aAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:16aMORNEAU SHEPELL : to provide digital mental health support to Manitobans in response to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aASTROTECH : Announces $3.27 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
BU
11:15aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : Förtydligande avseende riktad kontantemission om 2,4 MSEK
AQ
11:14aOLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP : Approval of prospectus
AQ
11:13aADIDAS : Management Board Defers Half of Compensation Payment Amid Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group