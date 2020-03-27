Rising Pharmaceuticals and Laurus Labs Partner to Support the University of Minnesota to Explore the Prophylaxis Effect of Hydroxychloroquine in Essential Health Care Workers

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., the global pharmaceutical company operating as Rising Pharmaceuticals, today announced its collaborative agreement with the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of Minnesota, Department of Infectious Disease on a clinical trial exploring hydroxychloroquine as preventive treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used for the prevention and treatment of certain types of malaria, as well as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and porphyria cutanea tarda.

The trial is being led by internationally recognized infectious disease expert David Boulware, MD, MPH and his research team among 1,500 healthcare workers or household contacts exposed to COVID-19. In non-human studies, researchers have identified two medicines, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as having activity against SARS-coronaviruses.

“New drugs could save the lives of severely ill patients, and given prophylactically, can also protect health care workers and others at high risk of infection,” said Dr. Boulware in commenting on the collaboration. “We are grateful for the fast-track support of industry with this important study and believe our efforts will provide important answers about dealing with this virus.”

Rising Pharmaceuticals -- and its partner Laurus Labs Limited in Hyderabad, India -- manufacture Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate, USP Tablets under an FDA approved drug application. Rising Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive distributor of the product in the United States.

Vimal Kavuru, CEO of Rising Pharmaceuticals said, “We started talking to the University of Minnesota just over a week ago and have fast tracked our efforts to support this critically needed study. We are actively supporting research in this area to help build better clinical guidelines.”

Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, CEO of Laurus Labs Limited added, “We are proud to assist this reputable institution and assist in the ongoing search for effective therapeutics against this global pandemic. We hope this research will underscore the clinical benefit of this drug in protecting our brave healthcare workers.”

About Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate, USP Tablets

Hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets are indicated for the following; treatment of uncomplicated malaria due to P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax; for the prophylaxis of malaria in geographic areas where chloroquine resistance is not reported; for the treatment of chronic discoid lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus in adults; and for the treatment of acute and chronic rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

About Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc., a privately held company, sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers. The company continually seeks new opportunities to develop its business through strategic partnerships with manufacturers, marketers and distributors under the Rising label.

About Laurus Labs Limited

Laurus Labs Limited is a leading research driven Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company in India. We have grown to become one of the leading manufacturers of API for Anti-Retroviral (ARV), Oncology, Cardiovascular, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Asthma and Gastroenterology. We are thriving on growth opportunities in formulation manufacturing to service all leading markets of North America, Europe and Low Middle Income Countries (LMIC). We are driving growth opportunities in Contract Development and Manufacturing through our Synthesis business. Most of our manufacturing facilities are approved by major regulatory authorities USFDA, WHO-Geneva, UK-MHRA etc. Our approach remains to identify and invest ahead of time with strategic investments in State-of-the-Art R&D and Manufacturing Infrastructure enabling us to become a quality supplier of high-volume products. Corporate Identification No: L24239AP2005PLC047518

