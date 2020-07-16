Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rising U.S. coronavirus cases hurt stocks, push debt yields lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:22pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Government debt yields and global equity markets fell on Thursday as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases weighed on risk sentiment that also was hurt by deteriorating U.S.-China relations and worse-than-expected Chinese retail sales.

Asian stock markets and the Chinese yuan fell as China grappled with the pandemic and with heightened tensions with the United States over trade, technology and geopolitics.

The risks to China's economic outlook were partly reflected in data that showed Chinese consumers kept their wallets tightly shut in June. Retail sales slid 1.8%, the fifth month of decline and worse than a forecast for 0.3% growth last month.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped from a five-week high as data showing elevated levels of U.S. unemployment claims highlighted concerns about the economic toll from rising U.S. coronavirus cases.

U.S. stocks are taking a pause after a strong run-up in recent days, said Jon Adams, senior market strategist at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

"There is a bit more concern today at least around the resurgence of the virus, and initial jobless claims were a bit higher than expectations," Adams said.

"We do think we might see a pause in the resumption of economic recovery that we've seen over the last couple of months," he said.

MSCI's world equity index , which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 0.8% to 545.39.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.41%.

U.S. retail sales rose a better-than-expected 7.5% in June. But Labor Department data showed 1.30 million people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11, slightly down from the prior period.

Treasury yields fell and gold eased, though it remained above $1,800 an ounce. The 10-year Treasury note fell 2.8 basis points to yield 0.602%.

Spot gold prices fell 0.31% to $1,805.67.

China accused the United States of "gangster logic" after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law in response to China's imposition of new security legislation on the former British colony.

The United States also said it was studying the national security risks of social media applications including China's TikTok and WeChat.

China said it would respond to "bullying" tactics from Washington, but that it would stick to the Phase 1 trade deal the countries reached last year.

In currency markets the euro, which hit a four-month high of $1.1452 on Wednesday, rose 0.16% at $1.1428. The dollar index fell 0.071% at $95.9240 and the yen was up 0.14% at $107.0700.

Economic activity in the 19-country euro zone had shown signs of a "significant, though uneven and partial recovery," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

But the outlook remained uncertain amid risks of a second wave of infections and the ECB will use its stimulus firepower fully even as the euro zone economy shows some signs of rebounding from its pandemic-induced recession, Lagarde said.

Oil prices eased after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to taper record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift pick-up in U.S. demand after a big drawdown from the country's crude stocks.

Brent crude fell 0.14% at $43.73 a barrel. U.S. crude slid 0.27% at $41.09 a barrel.

(Graphic: The ECB's QE programme,

)

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.02% 74.933 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.26% 134.942 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.00% 79.163 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 26722.6 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 122.332 Delayed Quote.0.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.14168 Delayed Quote.1.77%
GOLD -0.50% 1803.946 Delayed Quote.19.23%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.32% 0.8791 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 43.4 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
NASDAQ 100 -1.13% 10581.495271 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 10432.899093 Delayed Quote.17.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.07% 70.228 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
S&P 500 -0.58% 3207.76 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.98713 Delayed Quote.0.30%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.28% 107.154 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 71.3437 Delayed Quote.14.70%
WTI -0.29% 40.835 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pDutch, Hungarian opposition weighs on EU pandemic recovery plan
RE
12:57pInvestors sue Deutsche Bank and its CEO in wake of Epstein fine
RE
12:56pASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY JOHN C. DEMERS DELIVERS KEYNOTE AT ACI'S SIXTH NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CFIUS : Compliance and Enforcement
PU
12:55pIn Utah, a debate stirs over Estonian radioactive waste
RE
12:53pPrivacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook
RE
12:47pTwitter scammers just wanted money. But what if they had worse plans?
RE
12:43pCresting 'first wave' of stimulus may be next hurdle for world markets
RE
12:42pParis wheat eases as U.S. rally fizzles out
RE
12:41pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack - sources
RE
12:41pTwitter delays launch of new API software following hack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Parent Survey Reveals Strong Support for Online Learning; Growing Concerns Over More School Closures Due to..
2JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : American, JetBlue agree to share U.S., global passengers
3Aeromexico keeps new flexibility policy and more promotions for customers
4PORTNOY LAW: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Deutsche Bank Investors
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: Preliminary revenue and profitability development in ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group