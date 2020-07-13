Rising Use of Alternate Workspaces Intensifies the Need for Multi-factor Authentication

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The past few years have seen an increase in employees using personal devices and systems to access work emails and company databases, and exchange valuable information with colleagues, clients, and vendors. These tools can help people complete their jobs but are fraught with security challenges. The scale of this challenge increased considerably in 2020 due to the expanded use of devices to accommodate work-from-home mandates and consequent sudden surge in cybercrimes.

Frost & Sullivan's spotlight video, Leveraging MFA for Digital Business Interactions, highlights the ways in which companies can better protect themselves using tools more sophisticated than password protection. It examines how threats and attacks exist around employees' external systems and devices, and explains how multi-factor authentication (MFA) can be easily leveraged by IT departments. It also analyzes the ways companies can balance increased security with a better user experience, to ensure full user adoption.

To hear more about how MFAs can protect your systems and networks, visit: https://go.frost.com/mfa

"Passwords are no longer enough for businesses to secure their data. MFA has become a necessity for the modern business. However, MFA implementation and adoption can be cumbersome for IT departments and users," explained Roberta Gamble, Partner and Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Businesses need solutions that provide ease of installation and deployment, user-friendly tools and interface, and a clear method for the business to enforce usage."

"Axiad's solutions take you to the next level of authentication and Credential Management. Enterprises can now manage multiple authentication methods for all their applications and users consistently through one platform," noted Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-CEO at Axiad. "Axiad Cloud is an identity credential management platform that delivers you a consistent experience across all your identity credentials, all whilst keeping you in complete control of one of the most important assets of your digital security."

Businesses operating in a highly distributed work environment can achieve greater levels of security by:

Leveraging MFA as the basic groundwork for security.

Using Axiad to allow the user to enable any kind of authentication they need, depending on the use case and the level of security in their organization.

Employing Airlock, which helps the organization enforce the authenticator that the user has been enabled with.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

P: +1 210 348 10 12

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan