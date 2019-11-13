Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rising healthcare costs power U.S. consumer inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: People shop at an H&M store during the grand opening of the The Hudson Yards development in New York

U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in seven months in October, which together with abating fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserve's signal for no further interest rate cuts in the near term.

The report from the Labour Department on Wednesday showed broad price increases, with the cost of healthcare surging by the most in more than three years and recreation posting its biggest increase since early 1996.

The U.S. central bank last month cut rates for the third time this year and signalled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. Firming inflation comes on the heels of fairly upbeat data, including better-than-expected job growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity.

There has also been a de-escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing, but provided no new details.

"Barring a sharp slowdown in economic activity, that supports the Fed's stance of leaving interest rates on hold for an extended period," said Michael Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month as households paid more for energy products, healthcare, food and a range of other goods. That was the largest gain in the CPI since March and followed an unchanged reading in September.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 1.8% after climbing 1.7% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI advancing 0.3% in October and gaining 1.7% on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2% after edging up 0.1% in September. The so-called core CPI was lifted by the strong healthcare costs and increases in prices of used cars and trucks and recreation and rents.

In the 12 months through October, the core CPI increased 2.3% after rising 2.4% in September.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2.0% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.7% on a year-on-year basis in September and has fallen short of its target this year.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the data, while U.S. Treasury prices rose marginally. U.S. stock index futures extended losses.

GASOLINE PRICES REBOUND

October's firmer monthly CPI reading and jump in healthcare costs suggest a pick-up in the core PCE price index last month. The core PCE price data will be published later this month.

In October, energy prices vaulted 2.7% after falling 1.4% in the prior month. Energy prices, which were also driven by more expensive electricity, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI last month.

Gasoline prices rebounded 3.7% after declining 2.4% in September. Food prices climbed 0.2%, rising for a second straight month. Food consumed at home gained 0.3%.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, climbed 0.2% in October after rising 0.3% in September. But other shelter categories softened last month. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation dropped 3.8%. As a result, the rent index edged up 0.1% last month, the smallest gain since April 2011.

Healthcare costs surged 1.0% last month, the most since August 2016, after climbing 0.2% in September. Healthcare costs were boosted by strong increases in the costs of hospital services and prescription medication.

Used motor vehicles and trucks prices increased 1.3% after decreasing 1.6% in September. The cost of recreation surged 0.7%, the largest increase since February 1996. Households also paid more for personal care products.

But they got some respite from apparel prices, which fell 1.8% after dropping 0.4% in the prior month. The government early this year introduced a new method and data to calculate the cost of apparel.

Prices for new motor vehicles declined for a fourth straight month. There were also decreases in the costs of household furnishings and airline fares.

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aUkrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020
RE
10:35aBolsonaro and Xi cheer strong and growing Brazil-China relations
RE
10:31aLondon forex trader accuses Citigroup of unfair dismissal
RE
10:26aFed chief Powell says 'sustained expansion' likely for U.S. economy
RE
10:23aOil recoups losses as OPEC, U.S. Fed see robust economy
RE
10:18aWall Street slips on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest
RE
10:10aDTE ENERGY : waste-to-energy initiative wins American Biogas Council's dairy project of the year
PU
10:09aOil recoups losses as OPEC, U.S. Fed see robust economy
RE
09:54aMILES WHITE : Abbott CEO Miles White to step down next year
RE
09:51aFinland's Gasum boosts LNG business in Nordics with Linde deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group