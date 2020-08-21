Risk-Free Reference Rate Work Stream – August 2020

​In response to the global reform of major IBOR-type rates, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) released a paper, in August 2018, detailing its initial proposal to adopt these reforms for South African Interest Rate Benchmark Rates. In 2018, the SARB established a Market Practitioners Group (MPG), which is a joint public and private sector body, comprised of representatives of the SARB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and other senior professionals representing different market interest groups active in the domestic financial market. The MPG is chaired by SARB Deputy Governor: Markets and International...