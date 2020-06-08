Log in
Risk Management Solution Helps a Transportation Company to Reduce Delivery Time from Warehouse to End-Users by 44% | Request a FREE Proposal for Risk Management Solution for Your Business

06/08/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on risk management solution for a transportation services provider. This success story highlights how our risk management solution helped a transportation services provider to reduce distribution cost and delivery time from the production centers to customers by 44%.

The US transportation industry is one among the most risk-prone of all industries, says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

The transportation services industry in the United States is highly competitive. The performance of transportation services providers are sensitive to fluctuations in the price of transportation services and factors such as fuel costs, labor costs, and government regulations. To succeed in the long-run, transportation services providers will need to better facilitate the flow of goods from production centers to end-users. Also, identifying potential market risks and implementing strong enterprise risk management strategies are becoming inevitable.

Business risks in transportation industry must be continually monitored and addressed to ensure business continuity. Our risk management solution can help transportation service provider to identify risks in advance and take proactive approaches to tackle them. Contact us here.

Business Challenges Faced:

The client is a transportation service company based out of the United States. Supply chain disruptions, incorrect demand-supply forecasts, and transportation delays increased challenges for the client. Moreover, factors such as advanced technology, driver shortages, and international trade disputes further resulted in greater supply chain risks for the company. Owing to such market risks, they were facing difficulties in keeping their supply chain run smoothly. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk management solution.

Infiniti’s risk management solution helped the client to:

  • Identify all the risks associated with their supplier and inventory management process
  • Onboard new suppliers, manage compliance with regulations, and control requirements through multiple supply-chain tiers
  • Implement a comprehensive approach to prevent data breaches
  • Improve inventory planning, better transportation management, and increase forecast accuracy
  • Reduce distribution cost and cut down the lead time
  • Reduce delivery time from the production centers to customers by 44%

The US transportation industry is one among the most risk-prone of all industries. Our risk management solution can help transportation companies to identify major industry risks and undertake strategies to tackle them before they impact the company’s business operations. Request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


