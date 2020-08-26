Log in
Risk Strategies Acquires McCamon Hunt Insurance Agency, Inc.

08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Ohio-based, McCamon Hunt Insurance Agency Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Located in Boardman, Ohio, just south of Youngstown, McCamon Hunt adds to Risk Strategies’ existing footprint and stable of expert talent in the state. Founded in 1996 through a merger, the firm traces its roots to 1939 and boasts outstanding client retention with some remaining for more than 20 years.

“The current business and insurance market environment underscores the need for expert consultation in risk and liability management,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ CEO. “We saw in McCamon Hunt an opportunity to partner with a team that has built outstanding success upon its skills and the trust it has engendered in its clients.”

An all lines agency with offerings spanning group health, commercial package, life insurance and personal lines, McCamon Hunt’s client base is deeply loyal with many top accounts relying on the firm for multiple key product lines. Business segments the agency counts among its clients span from contractors and distributors to real estate and engineering firms.

“Our longevity, both as an agency and with our client accounts, has been built through a focus on expert, individualized consultation and service,” said Stan McCamon, President of McCamon Hunt. “When looking for a partner to help broaden and scale our business, we saw Risk Strategies as a natural fit given their focus on specialization and technical expertise across practices.”

With many of its employees possessing almost two decades of experience in the industry and an average tenure of 17 years, McCamon Hunt offers its clients both stability and depth of expertise in its service.

The acquisition of McCamon Hunt further solidifies Risk Strategies’ Midwest footprint and presence in Ohio. In 2017, Risk Strategies established its transportation practice with the acquisition of Cleveland-based Brightstone Insurance Services, a specialist in same-day delivery, courier, warehouse and logistics companies. In 2018, it added to its employee benefits practice with the acquisition of Cincinnati-based Benefits Network Insurance Agency (BNIA).

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, health care and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Media Contact
Molly Powers
mpowers@matternow.com
401-487-3661

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
