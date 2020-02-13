Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Risk appetite goes into reverse on virus case count revision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST

GBP

Sterling reached a high for the week against USD and EUR yesterday afternoon, and has largely managed to hang on to its gains since then. Amid a lack of headline economic data and no momentous geopolitical developments, markets have a few stories of middling relevance to pick over this morning. These include a reshuffling of Boris Johnson's Cabinet, which looks unlikely to affect key positions and policies relevant for sterling. Chancellor Sajid Javid and foreign secretary Dominic Raab will reportedly remain in place. Incoming Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey made an appeal to the EU to grant the UK recognition of 'equivalence' in the regulation of financial services. Speaking in testimony to lawmakers, Bailey said that trade arrangements with the EU needed to include a mechanism to discuss differences in regulation without resulting in 'treats to withdraw equivalence' - exactly the sort of threats the EU has used in regulatory disputes with Switzerland.

EUR

EURUSD sank back through levels not seen since 2017 yesterday. With no clear marginal driver, the most obvious justification of the move is the ongoing malaise in eurozone macroeconomic data. Data released in the morning showed that the euro area's aggregate industrial output fell for the 14th consecutive month on a year-on-year basis, equalling the worst outcome since the financial crisis. Market concerns around Italy's economic health heightened as Deputy Finance Minister Antonio Misiani said in an interview in Rome that 'it becomes more complicated today to reach the government target of 0.6% growth in the budget law.', in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. Germany's final harmonized consumer price indices from this morning reported a -0.8% change MoM, compared to the Dutch HCPI of -1.3%. The single currency has been slightly recovering since the release, but awaits tomorrow's data releases on German GDP and eurozone GDP, employment and trade balance. Updated economic forecasts from the European Commission will be released at 10:00 GMT.

USD

Yesterday saw the dollar come under pressure as risk appetite was improving, but this trend reversed overnight after China changed the way coronavirus cases are counted, resulting in an increase of more than 15,000 cases. The G10 currencies are mostly in the red against the dollar, as are many emerging markets. Among the G10 currencies JPY is the best performer. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker gave a speech on the economic outlook, and echoed comments from Jerome Powell by saying that he thought interest rates should be held steady 'for a while' while the data unfolded. Today at 13:30 GMT, consumer price index data will be released for the US, accompanied by weekly unemployment claims.

CAD

The loonie rallied yesterday, and was surprisingly resilient to the overnight deterioration in risk appetite, holding on to yesterday's gains. Yesterday's gain came as crude oil prices also rallied, although the major indices have begun to pare back their gains this morning.

DISCLAIMER: This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.

Disclaimer

Monex Europe Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:55aVALOE OYJ : Has Been Informed About the Decision of the Audit Oversight Unit in the Finnish Patent and Registration Office Regarding the Authorized Public Accountant Who Acted E.g. as 's Responsible Auditor. the Decision Does Not Concern Val
AQ
04:55aOHB SE : OHB SE confirms guidance and expects positive operating cash flow for 2019, guidance for 2020 negatively impacted by Ariane program, therefore partly below market expectations
EQ
04:51aAirbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
RE
04:51aUS BANCORP : 10 years and 5 kids later, Josip Belavic went back to school
PU
04:51aRetail Sales Indices
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Confirmation of Ireland as Home Member State
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Article 8
PU
04:51aWAF : West African Commissions Crushing Ahead of Schedule
PU
04:51aSELF STORAGE : SSG - Share capital increase registered
AQ
04:49aANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
4IPSEN : IPSEN :  Ipsen Presents Its 2019 Results, Provides 2020 Guidance and Updates 2022 Financial Outlook
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 2019, Sets 2020 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group