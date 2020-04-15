Risk appetite sours as crude oil falls on demand fears

GBP

After continuing to trade with a firm tone yesterday, sterling has shown signs of weakness this morning and is trading lower against both the US dollar and the euro. The Office for Budget Responsibility released an economic scenario study yesterday that detailed the possible costs of the coronavirus pandemic and associated containment measures. Based on a three-month lockdown period, the OBR estimated that the UK economy would contract by an astonishing 35% in the second quarter, while unemployment would jump by two million persons. As grim as these figures sound, the scenario envisaged was actually fairly optimistic, in that gross domestic product growth would bounce back by the end of the year. Government revenues would collapse 15%, leaving the ratio of public sector debt to GDP as high as 95% at the end of the fiscal year - compared to 77% in the March forecast. Rishi Sunak said yesterday that the Government was not facing a case of 'choosing between the economy and public health', in a possible attempt to play down speculation that elements of the Cabinet were seeking to re-open the economy for fear of the economic costs of lockdown. The Chancellor of the Exchequer also signalled a willingness to expand emergency lending schemes to small and medium businesses, which have reportedly seen slow uptake.

EUR

The euro rose against the dollar overnight and reached highs not seen since the beginning of April due to continually declining coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, EU leaders are drafting plans on how to revive their economies by gradually lowering containment measures and bringing life back to normal. EURUSD pulled back from its overnight highs this morning as French retail sales printed 24% lower in March compared to February, revealing how the nationwide lockdown crashed consumer purchasing. Final March inflation data from France printed slightly higher than consensus and the prior reading. This was insufficient to lift the euro as inflation data from Spain surprised slightly to the downside. The focus remains on Italy's inflation data that will be released at 10:00 BST, as Italy was the first eurozone country to impose containment measures, with the first lockdowns announced in Lombardy on February 21st and affecting over 16 million people. The national lockdown was announced on March 8th, a week earlier than Spain's national lockdown, and is likely to be felt in the data, painting the worst-case scenario for Eurozone countries.

USD

The dollar has managed to catch a bid this morning, as risk appetite soured somewhat overnight. The G10 currencies are in the red, with AUD, NOK, and NZD the biggest losers following good gains for the same currencies during more favourable conditions earlier in the week. Falls in crude oil prices this morning coincided with the change in tone in FX markets, as the Brent crude oil benchmark bell below $30 this morning after trading stable overnight. The prospect of stockpiles reaching their limit in the US contributed to increased fears that the weekend's cuts from OPEC would prove insufficient to stabilise crude prices. Energy regulators in Texas heard testimony yesterday regarding a potential production cut in the state, but there was no indication of what ultimate action may be taken. State regulators such as the Texas Railroad Commission have various powers to limit production. The state of Oklahoma will begin a similar process in May. Elsewhere, Donald Trump announced a suspension in WHO funding and an investigation into the organisation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Today at 13:30 BST retail sales figures for March will be released. The range of estimates for the figure is astonishingly broad, ranging from an almost 25% contraction to a modest expansion. The median forecast is for an 8% contraction.

CAD

The loonie finished yesterday's session in the green to round off four consecutive days of gains, but much of the hard work has been unravelled today with risk sentiment souring and the USD bouncing back. Today, Oklahoma will join Texas in mulling oil output cuts with state regulators set to meet on May 11th. Testimony in Texas yesterday saw the expected split from companies over reducing output in favour of a higher price and those who wish to maintain a free-market approach and continue producing at their desired levels. Oil was holding steady this morning, however, as risk sentiment collapsed in markets, but upon the European open WTI was sent back below the $20 handle. The loonie is already over half a percentage point lower this morning, wiping out the last three days of gains, while the Bank of Canada's latest monetary policy decision at 15:00 BST in scope. After the policy rate was lowered by 150bps last month and a swathe of measures was implemented to support market functionality and credit conditions, we believe the Bank of Canada is likely to take their foot off the gas with their easing measures. However, if they deem that the conditions justify further monetary support, we believe this will come via their quantitative easing program. Currently, the BoC purchases C$5bn in government bonds a week, which is minute compared to other developed central banks. Initially, this was to improve the functioning of sovereign bond markets, but with an open ended clause to the announcement, the program is likely to take a more growth supportive stance. Investors will not only keep a close eye on the tweaks the BoC makes to its rate of Canadian government bond purchases but also the timeframe. At present, the central bank will continue to add to its balance sheet until 'the economic recovery is well underway'. Market participants and journalists will want to know further details on this and what economic indicators the central bank is likely to focus on to judge the economic recovery. If this is addressed in the monetary policy statement, expect Governor Poloz to field questions extensively on this topic in what could be his last press conference at the helm. Also today, the DoE inventory data for last week will be released at 15:30 BST with oil storage in scope as many suggest inventory levels are reaching their max. This would suggest an even more limited reaction to OPEC+ cuts.

