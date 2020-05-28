Risk parameters for new bonds

New bonds will be accepted to margin trading starting from 29.05.2020. From this date on, the following risk parameters will be applied:

№ Ticker Minimum Initial Margin for the Market Risk, % Concentration Limit, # of securities Level 1, S_1_min Level 2, S_2_min Level 3, S_3_min Level 1 Level 2 1 RU000A101M04 42% 45% 48% 500,000 2,500,000 2 RU000A101LS1 44% 47% 50% 200,000 1,000,000 3 XS2159874002 52% 55% 58% 300,000 1,500,000 4 RU000A101LJ0 17% 20% 23% 300,000 1,500,000 5 RU000A101MC3 14% 17% 20% 200,000 1,000,000 6 RU000A101PJ1 14% 17% 20% 200,000 1,000,000 7 RU000A101LY9 14% 17% 20% 240,000 1,200,000 8 RU000A101MB5 7% 10% 13% 30,000 150,000 9 RU000A100D89 100% 100% 100% 2,000 2,001 10 RU000A101MT7 100% 100% 100% 2,000 2,001