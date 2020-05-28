Risk parameters for new bonds

New bonds will be accepted to margin trading starting from 29.05.2020. From this date on, the following risk parameters will be applied:
|
№
|
Ticker
|
Minimum Initial Margin for the Market Risk, %
|
Concentration Limit, # of securities
|
Level 1, S_1_min
|
Level 2, S_2_min
|
Level 3, S_3_min
|
Level 1
|
Level 2
|
1
|
RU000A101M04
|
42%
|
45%
|
48%
|
500,000
|
2,500,000
|
2
|
RU000A101LS1
|
44%
|
47%
|
50%
|
200,000
|
1,000,000
|
3
|
XS2159874002
|
52%
|
55%
|
58%
|
300,000
|
1,500,000
|
4
|
RU000A101LJ0
|
17%
|
20%
|
23%
|
300,000
|
1,500,000
|
5
|
RU000A101MC3
|
14%
|
17%
|
20%
|
200,000
|
1,000,000
|
6
|
RU000A101PJ1
|
14%
|
17%
|
20%
|
200,000
|
1,000,000
|
7
|
RU000A101LY9
|
14%
|
17%
|
20%
|
240,000
|
1,200,000
|
8
|
RU000A101MB5
|
7%
|
10%
|
13%
|
30,000
|
150,000
|
9
|
RU000A100D89
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
2,000
|
2,001
|
10
|
RU000A101MT7
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
2,000
|
2,001
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 16:45:04 UTC