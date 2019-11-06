Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Risk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets steadied after a three-day rally on Wednesday as traders continued to watch incoming economic data and awaited new developments from U.S.-China trade talks.

MSCI's All Country World Index <.MIWD00000PUS> was flat on the day, after rallying 1.3% since Friday.

World stock markets have rallied on a scaling-back of recession bets amid rising optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal this month and as global business surveys indicate tariff-hit manufacturing sentiment has troughed.

France's benchmark 10-year bond yield turned positive on Wednesday for the first time since July, in a further sign that entrenched pessimism in world bond markets is abating. [EUR/GVD]

Investors said stock markets were consolidating gains made over the last three sessions as focus shifted to lingering concerns over the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.

Traders and investors hope a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade pact will roll back at least some of the punitive tariffs that Washington and Beijing have imposed on each other's goods, but it is still uncertain when or where U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the agreement.

Some suggested markets had already discounted a lot of good news.

"Optimism about a trade deal between the US and China has given a lift to global equities," wrote Simona Gambrani at Capital Economics in a note to clients.

"But with a lot of good news already discounted and global economic growth likely to remain sluggish, we suspect that any further upside for stock prices will be limited."

European stocks edged higher, boosted by gains in financial stocks as investors parsed a mixed bag of earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was higher by 0.1%. [.EU]Britain's FTSE 100 index was flat, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 was up 0.2% each.

Incoming economic data continued to show signs of improvement.

German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, offering some hope for manufacturers in Europe's biggest economy as they head into the fourth quarter after a tough spell.

Euro zone business activity expanded slightly faster than expected last month but remained close to stagnation, according to a survey whose forward-looking indicators suggest what little growth there is could dissipate.

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.12%. Australian shares were down 0.55%, Chinese stocks <.CSI300> fell 0.25% and Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 0.21%.

In currencies, the dollar dipped against a basket of currencies, down 0.2%. The euro was higher by 0.1% at $1.1088.

The pound traded 0.1% higher to the dollar at $1.2887.

A survey showed small British manufacturing firms are at their most pessimistic since just after the Brexit referendum in 2016 as they face political uncertainty at home and trade wars abroad.

In an outcome that could offer clues as to how next year's U.S. presidential election may unfold, U.S. Democrats claimed an upset win in Kentucky on Tuesday and seized control of the state legislature in Virginia.

Oil prices fell , pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks, after gaining for three sessions on expectations of an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions. U.S. crude fell 0.72% to $56.82 per barrel and Brent crude fell 0.92% to $62.38 per barrel.

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.06% 5843.44 Real-time Quote.21.80%
DAX -0.01% 13142.13 Delayed Quote.24.52%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.22% 23303.82 Real-time Quote.14.17%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.07% 403.82 Delayed Quote.18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aGerman industrial orders rise, offering hope for struggling sector
RE
04:39aInvestors left exposed as Trump's SEC gives America Inc helping hand
RE
04:39aHow the SEC is making life easier for corporate America
RE
04:35aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Indices
PU
04:33aThai baht dips after central bank rate cut, others lower
RE
04:29aBank of Thailand Lays Out Plan to Rein in Baht Strength
DJ
04:28aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:26aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:23aU.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon
RE
04:14aEuro zone economy at risk of contracting in fourth quarter - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Key information related to the Subsequent Offe..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 3Q Profit Fell on Year
4Oil falls after three-day rally on larger-than-expected U.S. crude build
5MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group