Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Risk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:09pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The dollar slid and the three-day global stock market rally paused on Wednesday as U.S. productivity data disappointed and investors turned a bit cautious about U.S.-China trade talks.

MSCI's All Country World Index <.MIWD00000PUS>, eased and benchmark U.S. Treasury prices gained following a three-day sell-off. U.S. Government data showed American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter.

Equity markets have rallied on a reduced recession outlook and optimism a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal can be reached this month and as global business surveys indicate tariff-hit manufacturing sentiment has troughed.

France's benchmark 10-year bond yield <FR10YT-RR> turned positive for the first time since July, a further sign that pessimism is abating in world bond markets. [GVD/EUR]

Investors said lingering concerns about the U.S.-China trade talks had stock markets consolidating gains made recently.

"What you saw over the last two days is a bit of confusion on the China phase one deal ... and that started affecting risk appetite," said Juan Perez, a senior currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.

Traders and investors hope a preliminary deal will roll back at least some of the punitive tariffs Washington and Beijing have imposed on each other's goods, but it remained uncertain when or where U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the agreement. [nL2N27L0VI]

European stocks edged higher, boosted by gains in financial stocks as investors assessed a mixed bag of earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.21%. [.EU]Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.12%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 added 0.24% and 0.34%, respectively.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.77 points, or 0.02%, to 27,486.86. The S&P 500 gained 0.25 points, or 0.01%, to 3,074.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.89 points, or 0.35%, to 8,404.79.

The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 0.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, the biggest decline in almost four years. [nLNS6MEFD2]

Data in Europe showed signs of economic improvement, suggesting sluggish growth had troughed.

German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, offering some hope for manufacturers in Europe's biggest economy after a tough spell. [nL8N27M1ZU]

Euro zone business activity expanded slightly faster than expected last month but remained close to stagnation, according to a survey. [nL8N27L2H4]

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.04%, with the euro down 0.06% to $1.1067. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at 108.93 per dollar.

Oil prices fell, reversing some gains of the previous three sessions, after a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone economic figures.

Brent crude fell $1.22 to settle at $61.74 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 88 cents at $56.35.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> rose 15/32 in price to push their yield down to 1.8124%.

Gold prices rose, as doubts about a U.S.-China trade breakthrough buoyed demand for the safe-haven metal.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.6% at $1,493.10.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.34% 5866.74 Real-time Quote.21.80%
DAX 0.24% 13179.89 Delayed Quote.24.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 27482.63 Delayed Quote.17.86%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8187.478198 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.35% 8405.219255 Delayed Quote.26.39%
S&P 500 -0.01% 3074.28 Delayed Quote.22.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.21% 405.07 Delayed Quote.18.30%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 97.96 End-of-day quote.1.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Four R Ranch LLC, Greg Ryan and Tim Ryan (Four R) for P&S Act Violations
PU
03:20pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision with Jonathan Allen Sivertson Jr., dba Sivertson Farms for alleged Packers and Stockyards Act Violations
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar slips as investors await U.S.-China trade outcome
RE
03:14pRide-hailing market revs up in Egypt
RE
03:12pRide-hailing market revs up in Egypt
RE
03:10pCVS quarterly profit beats expectations; shares rise as it eyes growth
RE
03:09pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
03:00pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade signing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group