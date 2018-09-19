Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RiskSense Takes Gold in 2018 IoT Innovator Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

Cyber Risk Management Platform Named Best IoT Security Software

RiskSense®, Inc., the pioneer in risk-based vulnerability prioritization and management, today announced that it was named the Best IoT Security Software in the 2018 IoT Innovator Awards. Each year, IoT Innovator, a publication dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) market, recognizes the best IoT businesses and products worldwide. RiskSense received Gold for the RiskSense platform’s ability to protect IoT and IIoT implementations at scale, across an increasingly expanding and complex attack surface.

The complete list of winners is here: http://iotinnovator.com/winners-revealed-for-the-2018-iot-innovator-awards/.

“Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to whittle down the list of applicants and 2018 was no exception,” said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator. “We are pleased to name RiskSense a Gold winner in the IoT Software Security category for its intelligence-driven approach to protecting IoT at scale across the extended enterprise.”

“The IoT Innovator Gold award for security software validates our unique intelligence and analytics-based approach to vulnerability prioritization and management,” said Jill Kyte, vice president of marketing for RiskSense. “The wide-scale adoption of IoT and industrial IoT devices is exponentially expanding enterprise attack surfaces. RiskSense provides the automation and visibility needed to remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.”

RiskSense pioneered an intelligence-driven approach that takes an “attacker’s view” to examine the entire attack surface, including the network, endpoints, applications, cloud services, mobile devices, IoT and IIoT. The RiskSense platform applies human-interactive AI and machine learning to identify vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation efforts. It automates risk assessments for IoT ecosystems, including:

  • Microservices and containers
  • Smart logistic systems, smart vending machines
  • Irrigation systems, traffic guidance systems
  • Healthcare systems, pacemakers, blood pressure monitors, smart devices
  • Internet-connected physical access control systems, mobile keyless entry
  • Security systems such as video recorders
  • Industrial control systems, including electrical grid distribution control systems
  • Self-driving car technology and automotive control systems

IoT Resources

When IoT Security is a Matter of Life or Death: https://risksense.com/when-iot-security-is-a-matter-of-life-or-death/

On the Path to Making IoT ‘Secure by Design’: http://iotinnovator.com/top-iot-threats-and-how-to-counteract-them/

Case Study - Global Lock Manufacturer: https://risksense.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/CS_Global-Lock-Manufacturer.pdf

Case Study - Global Secure Payments Company: https://risksense.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/CS_Global-Payment-Company.pdf

About RiskSense
RiskSense®, Inc. is the pioneer in risk-based vulnerability prioritization and management. Through cybersecurity validation services and a cloud-based platform, the company delivers a fully informed picture of organizational cybersecurity risk with our credit-like RiskSense Security Score (RS3), dramatically improving how security and IT teams collaborate and take effective action.

The RiskSense cloud platform continuously correlates customer infrastructure with comprehensive internal and external vulnerability data, threat intelligence, human pen test findings, and business asset criticality to measure risk, provide early warning of weaponization, predict attacks, and prioritize remediation activities to achieve security risk goals.

By leveraging RiskSense threat and vulnerability management solutions, organizations significantly shorten time-to-remediation, increase operational efficiency, strengthen their security programs, heighten response readiness, reduce costs, and ultimately reduce attack surface and minimize cyber risks. For more information, please visit www.risksense.com or follow us on Twitter at @RiskSense.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pBAKN WTR : Bakken Subsidiary, Nationwide Property Partners, Producing Pilot Rental Property Reality Show in Flint, MI
AQ
01:16pBridging the economic divide for americans with disabilities
GL
01:13pROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS : RME joins the Kidney March
PU
01:13pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Leg Of His Successful "Man Of The Woods Tour" Starting 9/19 In Lexington, KY
PU
01:13pITALEAF : TerniEnergia signed an agreement with REI III for the enhancement of photovoltaic assets
PU
01:13pCARNIVAL : Seabourn to Return to Alaska & British Columbia for Summer 2019 Offering Guests an Unparalleled Immersion in the Great Land
PU
01:13pBUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
AQ
01:12pWATCH : Mickey turns 90, Samsung, Disney celebrate
AQ
01:11pMUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver Unveils Capsule Collection With Colmar
AQ
01:09pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.