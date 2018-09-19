RiskSense Takes Gold in 2018 IoT Innovator Awards

RiskSense®, Inc.,
the pioneer in risk-based vulnerability prioritization and management,
today announced that it was named the Best IoT Security Software in the
2018 IoT Innovator Awards. Each year, IoT Innovator, a
publication dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) market, recognizes
the best IoT businesses and products worldwide. RiskSense received Gold
for the RiskSense platform’s ability to protect IoT and IIoT
implementations at scale, across an increasingly expanding and complex
attack surface.
The complete list of winners is here: http://iotinnovator.com/winners-revealed-for-the-2018-iot-innovator-awards/.
“Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to
whittle down the list of applicants and 2018 was no exception,” said Kim
Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator. “We are pleased to name
RiskSense a Gold winner in the IoT Software Security category for its
intelligence-driven approach to protecting IoT at scale across the
extended enterprise.”
“The IoT Innovator Gold award for security software validates our
unique intelligence and analytics-based approach to vulnerability
prioritization and management,” said Jill Kyte, vice president of
marketing for RiskSense. “The wide-scale adoption of IoT and industrial
IoT devices is exponentially expanding enterprise attack surfaces.
RiskSense provides the automation and visibility needed to remediate
vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.”
RiskSense pioneered an intelligence-driven approach that takes an
“attacker’s view” to examine the entire attack surface, including the
network, endpoints, applications, cloud services, mobile devices, IoT
and IIoT. The RiskSense platform applies human-interactive AI and
machine learning to identify vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation
efforts. It automates risk assessments for IoT ecosystems, including:
-
Microservices and containers
-
Smart logistic systems, smart vending machines
-
Irrigation systems, traffic guidance systems
-
Healthcare systems, pacemakers, blood pressure monitors, smart devices
-
Internet-connected physical access control systems, mobile keyless
entry
-
Security systems such as video recorders
-
Industrial control systems, including electrical grid distribution
control systems
-
Self-driving car technology and automotive control systems
About RiskSense
RiskSense®, Inc. is the pioneer
in risk-based vulnerability prioritization and management. Through
cybersecurity validation services and a cloud-based platform, the
company delivers a fully informed picture of organizational
cybersecurity risk with our credit-like RiskSense Security Score (RS3),
dramatically improving how security and IT teams collaborate and take
effective action.
The RiskSense cloud platform continuously correlates customer
infrastructure with comprehensive internal and external vulnerability
data, threat intelligence, human pen test findings, and business asset
criticality to measure risk, provide early warning of weaponization,
predict attacks, and prioritize remediation activities to achieve
security risk goals.
By leveraging RiskSense threat and vulnerability management solutions,
organizations significantly shorten time-to-remediation, increase
operational efficiency, strengthen their security programs, heighten
response readiness, reduce costs, and ultimately reduce attack surface
and minimize cyber risks. For more information, please visit www.risksense.com
or follow us on Twitter at @RiskSense.
