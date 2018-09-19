RiskSense Takes Gold in 2018 IoT Innovator Awards

Cyber Risk Management Platform Named Best IoT Security Software

RiskSense®, Inc., the pioneer in risk-based vulnerability prioritization and management, today announced that it was named the Best IoT Security Software in the 2018 IoT Innovator Awards. Each year, IoT Innovator, a publication dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) market, recognizes the best IoT businesses and products worldwide. RiskSense received Gold for the RiskSense platform’s ability to protect IoT and IIoT implementations at scale, across an increasingly expanding and complex attack surface.

The complete list of winners is here: http://iotinnovator.com/winners-revealed-for-the-2018-iot-innovator-awards/.

“Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to whittle down the list of applicants and 2018 was no exception,” said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator. “We are pleased to name RiskSense a Gold winner in the IoT Software Security category for its intelligence-driven approach to protecting IoT at scale across the extended enterprise.”

“The IoT Innovator Gold award for security software validates our unique intelligence and analytics-based approach to vulnerability prioritization and management,” said Jill Kyte, vice president of marketing for RiskSense. “The wide-scale adoption of IoT and industrial IoT devices is exponentially expanding enterprise attack surfaces. RiskSense provides the automation and visibility needed to remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.”

RiskSense pioneered an intelligence-driven approach that takes an “attacker’s view” to examine the entire attack surface, including the network, endpoints, applications, cloud services, mobile devices, IoT and IIoT. The RiskSense platform applies human-interactive AI and machine learning to identify vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation efforts. It automates risk assessments for IoT ecosystems, including:

Microservices and containers

Smart logistic systems, smart vending machines

Irrigation systems, traffic guidance systems

Healthcare systems, pacemakers, blood pressure monitors, smart devices

Internet-connected physical access control systems, mobile keyless entry

Security systems such as video recorders

Industrial control systems, including electrical grid distribution control systems

Self-driving car technology and automotive control systems

