Riskonnect : Delivers Major Platform Enhancements Under New FoundationONE Integration Commitment

Riskonnect,
the leader in integrated risk management solutions, today announces
Riskonnect ClearSight 19.0, the latest version of its integrated risk
management platform. The iteration comes with two major expansions and
is part of Riskonnect’s new platform integration strategy, FoundationONE.
Designed to accelerate time-to-value for customers with a common user
experience and blended ecosystem of new and available capabilities,
FoundationONE reinforces Riskonnect’s Platform
Promise commitment to its customers during the company’s acquisition
of Marsh ClearSight, LLC in July 2018. The strategy is to eliminate
low-value migration initiatives and protect existing customer
investments as Riskonnect’s offering expands. As part of this effort,
independent component assets – new applications, modules, or devices –
will be seamlessly integrated with interactivity across workflows,
analytics and more, without requiring migration activity from customers.
“Our vision is that Riskonnect’s FoundationONE approach will eliminate
common integration pain points by supporting the products our customer
base currently uses, while providing access to expanded integrated risk
management capabilities,” said Andrea Brody, chief marketing officer of
Riskonnect. “By consolidating all areas of risk – strategic,
operational, reputational, and more – under one data store, risk
professionals get a new view of risk and are better equipped to identify
and address its impact across the entire organization.”
Customers receive two major enhancements with Riskonnect ClearSight 19.0:
Access to Riskonnect’s GRC Suite, including capabilities for Enterprise
Risk Management, Vendor
Risk Management, Internal
Audit and Regulatory
Compliance, which offers customers more value and choice in their
integrated risk management journeys.
A predictive analytics Workers’ Compensation Severity Model that
identifies potentially adverse claims early in their lifecycle. The
models pull data from millions of workers' compensation claims from a
variety of industries and factor in key aspects – age, gender, body
part and jurisdiction – to calculate a severity score that enables
risk managers to identify the financial impact and quickly mobilize
the right resources to improve the outcome.
For more information on Riskonnect’s integrated risk management
offering, please
visit here.
About Riskonnect
Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution
provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to
anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and
operational risks across the extended enterprise.
More than 900 customers across six continents use our unique
risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights
that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 500 risk
management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more,
visit www.riskonnect.com.
