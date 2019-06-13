Riskonnect : a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago

Today, Riskonnect,
the leader in integrated risk management solutions, announced its
selection as a winner of Chicago’s
2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program by The
National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Riskonnect was
chosen for its engaging company culture and approach to hiring and
talent development.
This award follows Riskonnect’s announcement last month that it was
named among Atlanta’s
Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Both achievements
highlight Riskonnect’s thoughtfulness and commitment to fostering
best-in-class talent and a winning team.
“Our team is very passionate about the work we do, and we’re proud of
the rewarding environment we’ve created that prioritizes both innovation
and talent development,” said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer
at Riskonnect. “The recognition by NABR in both Chicago and Atlanta
confirms the team’s dedication to making Riskonnect a compelling place
to work because employees feel they can make a real difference for
customers’ businesses, while growing in their careers.”
The Best and Brightest award program honors companies that display a
commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee
enrichment. Riskonnect was evaluated by an independent research firm on
key measures in various categories: Compensation, Benefits and Employee
Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee
Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation;
Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision;
Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives;
Strategic Company Performance and more.
“Now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and
Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago. As we
continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through
their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential,” said
Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
The National Association for Business Resources will be hosting the
first ever Best and Brightest National Summit to build employee
enrichment and enhance company culture alongside the Chicago Best and
Brightest Awards from September 15 – 17 in Chicago, Illinois.
Riskonnect will be honored by the NABR during its celebratory event on
Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown hotel.
To learn more about Riskonnect and open job opportunities, please
visit here.
About Riskonnect
Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution
provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to
anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and
operational risks across the extended enterprise.
More than 900 customers across six continents use our unique
risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights
that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 500 risk
management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more,
visit www.riskonnect.com.
