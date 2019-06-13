Riskonnect : a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago

Leading risk management technology company celebrated for being an engaging, rewarding place to work

Today, Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management solutions, announced its selection as a winner of Chicago’s 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program by The National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Riskonnect was chosen for its engaging company culture and approach to hiring and talent development.

This award follows Riskonnect’s announcement last month that it was named among Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Both achievements highlight Riskonnect’s thoughtfulness and commitment to fostering best-in-class talent and a winning team.

“Our team is very passionate about the work we do, and we’re proud of the rewarding environment we’ve created that prioritizes both innovation and talent development,” said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. “The recognition by NABR in both Chicago and Atlanta confirms the team’s dedication to making Riskonnect a compelling place to work because employees feel they can make a real difference for customers’ businesses, while growing in their careers.”

The Best and Brightest award program honors companies that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Riskonnect was evaluated by an independent research firm on key measures in various categories: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and more.

“Now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The National Association for Business Resources will be hosting the first ever Best and Brightest National Summit to build employee enrichment and enhance company culture alongside the Chicago Best and Brightest Awards from September 15 – 17 in Chicago, Illinois.

Riskonnect will be honored by the NABR during its celebratory event on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown hotel.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 900 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

