Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

By Ben Eisen

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit.

The annual stress tests, in which 34 large banks must show how they would survive dramatic market and economic shocks, will feature a situation in which a severe global recession leads to "widespread defaults" on corporate loans, the Fed said Thursday.

In the worst-case scenario, which the Fed terms "severely adverse," a broad selloff in corporate bonds and leveraged loans hits an array of risky credit instruments and private-equity investments, sending shocks through a variety of markets.

The biggest banks in America -- a group that includes JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- must pass the tests to return money to shareholders.

The stress tests reflect the brisk growth in corporate debt in recent years. U.S. nonfinancial corporate debt has risen to nearly 47% of gross domestic product, a record high, according to the Federal Reserve and the Commerce Department.

"This year's stress test will help us evaluate how large banks perform during a severe recession, and give us increased information on how leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations may respond to a recession," said Randal K. Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision.